DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – Guerrero CPA

Guerrero CPA

Photography by David Teran

Why should an individual or business consider hiring a tax professional?

A tax professional is trained, certified, and required to complete 40hrs/CPE in their profession, thus providing a higher level of competency to complete and file business/individual tax returns each year.

What sets you and/or your firm apart from other tax professionals?

Our firm offers tax strategies and tax planners and not just tax preparers. Our Education Platform (Weekly Virtual Education show, Monday-Friday) provides the tax knowledge that clients need to improve their tax situation.

What types of clients do you work with?

Our clients are mainly Small business Owners. Fifty percent of our client base is Real Estate investors/Realtors; the remaining are Attorneys, Contractors, Services, Restaurants, and others.

What types of services do you offer?

We offer tax planning & tax preparation services, business consultation, IRS representation and correspondence services.

Do you offer tax advice throughout the year? How often do you communicate with clients?

We have a free tax check-up once a year, and our education platform is available on a weekly basis. If a client needs tax strategies, this is on a fee basis and does include multiple client meetings/sessions with our tax planners.

What should clients do now to prepare for filing their 2021 taxes?

Execute tax planning to minimize their tax liability or increase their refund.

What changes in tax laws should clients be aware of?

Wow, lots are coming down the pipeline that will be passed prior to the next tax season. Many items have been suggested to be changed.

What are your primary goals in helping your clients?

Continue our tax check-up to all clients, provide education on a continuous basis for them, and consult them in their tax strategies.

What professional degrees do you hold, and from what schools?

Graduate with Dual Major -UTSA Accounting and Finance

Certified Public Accountant

Are you a member of any accounting associations or professional societies? If so, which one(s)?

Member of Texas Society of CPAs, Member of American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Northside Chamber of Commerce, SA Chamber of Commerce.

Edward F. Guerrero, CPA –Owner

508 W. Rhapsody

210-490-7100

www.guerrerocpa.com