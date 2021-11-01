DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – ADKF

ADKF

Photography by David Teran

What sets your firm apart from others?

Our service and team approach set us apart. We always strive to treat our clients as we would want to be treated by putting them first. Our firm values are apparent in our interactions with our clients and each other. As our tagline says, we are “with you all the way,” which is why we meet with our clients throughout the year. We advise them proactively and innovatively through their personal and/or business life cycles, often multi-generational, and guide them in making wise financial and/or business decisions.

Why should an individual or business consider hiring your firm as their tax and/or audit professional?

Our tax professionals keep up with the ever-changing tax laws and regulations so that our clients don’t have to. In addition, the audits we perform can offer exceptional value to a business and stakeholders. Companies learn about their financial health as well as receive recommendations to improve accounting processes and controls.

What types of services do you offer?

We offer a broad range of services, including consulting, tax, accounting, assurance, tax controversy, and business valuation.

Our consulting services include estate, divorce, retirement, and succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, and forensic accounting/litigation support.

Our tax services include tax planning and preparation of Individual, Partnership, Corporation, S Corporation, Gift, Estate, Trust, State, and Local tax returns.

Our audit services include financial statement audits, reviews, compilations, employee benefit plan audits required by the Department of Labor, Federal/State Single Audits for organizations that expend federal/state grants, internal control evaluations, and DCAA pre-award surveys for military contractors.

What types of clients do you work with?

Our clients range from small, family-owned businesses to SEC-registered companies in a variety of industries, including not-for-profit organizations, retail and wholesale, construction, manufacturing, dealerships, real estate, oil and gas, doctors, and attorneys.

