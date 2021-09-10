Feature Story: Aiming Higher for Higher Education

by Meredith Kay

In 1898 St. Philip’s College was founded as a sewing school, and today the Alamo Community College District (ACCD) is comprised of five award-winning campuses spread across San Antonio. Throughout its history, ACCD has received many awards, and in 2018 they were awarded The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. It is the nation’s highest presidential honor for performance excellence through innovation, improvement, and visionary leadership, and Alamo Community Colleges District was the first community college system to win. Although winning this prestigious award was a collaborative effort among the district’s top administrators, three powerful women continue to uphold the highest standards that helped them achieve this.