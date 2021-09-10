SAW LOGO maroon

Feature Story: Aiming Higher for Higher Education

by | Sep 10, 2021 | Current Issue, Feature Story, Sep/Oct 21 | 0 comments

by Meredith Kay

In 1898 St. Philip’s College was founded as a sewing school, and today the Alamo Community College District (ACCD) is comprised of five award-winning campuses spread across San Antonio. Throughout its history, ACCD has received many awards, and in 2018 they were awarded The Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. It is the nation’s highest presidential honor for performance excellence through innovation, improvement, and visionary leadership, and Alamo Community Colleges District was the first community college system to win. Although winning this prestigious award was a collaborative effort among the district’s top administrators, three powerful women continue to uphold the highest standards that helped them achieve this.

Dr. Adena Williams Loston

President, St. Philip’s College

 

Dr. Adelina Silva

Vice Chancellor for Student Success, ACCD

Dr. Veronica Garcia

President, Northeast Lakeview College

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Commercial Real Estate: McNelis + Associates, PLLC

Commercial Real Estate: McNelis + Associates, PLLC

Sean B. McNelis, Esq. McNelis + Associates, PLLC Sean McNelis and the construction lawyers of McNelis + Associates, PLLC specialize in representing project owners, developers, design professionals, contractors, subcontractors, and material suppliers in all phases of...

BUSINESS WOMAN INSIGHTS: Reducing Your Expenses

BUSINESS WOMAN INSIGHTS: Reducing Your Expenses

According to Benjamin Franklin, "a penny saved is a penny earned." In other words, it's just as beneficial to save money as it is to earn it. But anyone familiar with cost reduction knows that Franklin was wrong. In fact, a penny saved is significantly more valuable...

WELLNESS MATTERS: Emotional Resilience

WELLNESS MATTERS: Emotional Resilience

By Angel Santiago "What should I do?" a young lady asked her father. "Keep driving," he said as they approached an intense storm that was growing stronger.  Cars began pulling over, and the young lady asked again, "What should I do?" "Keep driving," her father...

Cover Woman: Mona Helmy

Cover Woman: Mona Helmy

Mona Helmy Passionately Manufacturing Life, Art and Success   By Dawn Robinette Photography by David Teran When Mona Helmy shares that she’d tell her younger self to be herself faster, it’s easy to understand why. Helmy, CEO of Helmy Plastic Manufacturing, is caring,...

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This