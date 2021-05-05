Alamo City Artist: Yolanda Rios Wurgler

Dancer, painter, jewelry maker.

Photography and writing by Nina A. Padilla

“Yolanda Rios Wurgler is a native San Antonian and one of our community’s longest standing artisans. Yolanda’s artistic endeavors here in our Alamo City have been quite the adventure. From Flambeau parades to Market Square, this artist is no stranger to the vibrant and cultural pulses of the city.”⁠

“As a dancer, Yolanda used to perform and celebrate our beautiful Alamo City as a dancer and performer in the Fiesta Flambeau parades and would dance the night away adorned in bright costumes, jewelry, and larger than life head dresses.”

-Nina A. Padilla