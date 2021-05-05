SAW LOGO maroon

YOLANDA RIOS WURGLER

by | May 5, 2021 | Arts, Nina A. Padilla | 0 comments

Alamo City Artist: Yolanda Rios Wurgler

Dancer, painter, jewelry maker.

Photography and writing by Nina A. Padilla

View all photos and read her story in the

FULL GALLERY!

“Yolanda Rios Wurgler is a native San Antonian and one of our community’s  longest standing artisans. Yolanda’s artistic endeavors here in our Alamo City have been quite the adventure. From Flambeau parades to Market Square, this artist is no stranger to the vibrant and cultural pulses of the city.”⁠

“As a dancer, Yolanda used to perform and celebrate our beautiful Alamo City as a dancer and performer in the Fiesta Flambeau parades and would dance the night away adorned in bright costumes, jewelry, and larger than life head dresses.”

-Nina A. Padilla

