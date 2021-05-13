SAW LOGO maroon

Wonder Women of Fiesta!

by | May 13, 2021 | Current Issue, Entertainment, May/June 21 | 0 comments

By Bob McCullough


The Battle of Flowers® Parade originated 130 years ago when a group of women began pelting each other with flowers from horse-drawn carriages in front of the Alamo.


Today, women continue to propel San Antonio’s “Party with a Purpose” and the nation’s oldest parade produced entirely by women volunteers to new heights of success through inspired leadership and the power of volunteerism.


Jeanie Travis, 2020 Fiesta Commission president, explains, “The people of Fiesta bring the magic… Volunteers open their cultures, music, cuisine, dance, art, history, education and mission to everyone,” and raise money for worthy causes throughout the community. 


The women of the Battle of Flowers® Association, the Asociación de Charros, and the Military-Civilian Club (MCC) demonstrate this power of volunteerism.


The Power of Flowers

Anna-Laura Block, serving her third year as president of the Battle of Flowers® Association, notes, “Our mission is teaching the history of our state and keeping alive the traditions of San Antonio.”


Parade chair, Melissa Branch, looks forward to welcoming the 2022 grand marshal, Col. Eileen M. Collins, the first woman to command a space shuttle. “She is a pioneer in her field,” Branch says, “and she’s making it her mission to inspire young people to strive for careers in math and science, to shoot for the stars.”


A Mission of Tradition


Irma Iris Durán de Rodriguez, Fiesta Elected Commissioner and past Participating Member Organization (PMO) Commissioner of the Asociación de Charros de San Antonio, shares that “We are passionate about upholding the culture of charreria, the sport’s traditions, family values, and the absolute fun of riding horses. Our mission is to pass on our culture and traditions to generations to come.”


During Fiesta, the Asociación de Charros showcases the traditions of ranch work and horsemanship in high-energy charreadas at the Rancho del Charro.


Centennial Celebration

Lori Campbell, the Military-Civilian Club’s (MCC) military president and PMO President on the Fiesta Commission Board of Directors, and Tina Drain, civilian president, and PMO commissioner, co-lead the organization. “Our purpose is to foster patriotism and the integration of the military and civilian communities of the San Antonio area,” Drain explains.


Each year, two members from each of the five branches of the military services stationed in San Antonio earn the honor of representing their respective services. The MCC provides two military sponsors to assist the ambassadors throughout Fiesta, and raises money for scholarships to help children of military families pursue their educational dreams.            

“The wonder women of Fiesta are role models and leaders in the community, and they represent the true spirit of Fiesta. They are inspiring the future female leaders of Fiesta. Viva Fiesta!”
 – Steve Rosenauer, Fiesta San Antonio Commission Executive Director

Mindfulness Matters

By Martha Livingston, PhD, LPC In the technology-saturated world that we live in, it can be easy to let our minds run a million miles a minute, from thinking about all of the things that need to be done to stressing about things that have happened, and then anxiety...
AT HOME: A modern sense of the old world

AT HOME: A modern sense of the old world

Homeowner Wende Lancaster mixes European antiques with contemporary accents in her elegant Terrell Hills home. By Steve Bennett Photography by Al Rendon With its clean white walls, square clerestory windows, and 25-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling, Wende Lancaster's living...

BEAUTY: Love the Skin You’re In

BEAUTY: Love the Skin You’re In

For most, Winter weather means dry, dull skin. To keep up with changing seasons, routines, diets, and stress, it’s important to make sure your skincare routine stays updated! There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution for skincare woes. Luckily, there is a whole world...

Travel: ​A Trip to the Wayback

Travel: ​A Trip to the Wayback

​​The Wayback, Austin ​​The tranquility of the Texas Hill Country is minutes from town but miles from ordinary. By Carly Summers & Jenna McElroy  ​​ ​​When traveling from San Antonio to Austin, I always take the scenic route to enjoy the Spring wildflowers,...

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217

Tel: 210.236.5834

info@sawoman.com

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2021 SAWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This