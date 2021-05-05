Alamo City Artist: Taylor Lane

Dancer, performer, stylist.

Photography and writing by Nina A. Padilla

“As a performing artist, Taylor has performed all over San Antonio, Texas and these days flexes her creative muscles as a content creator, influencer, and as a digital media boss for one of the longest standing publications in San Antonio. She is also a huge supporter of San Antonio’s local businesses and will often shop at local stores, dine on local fare, and frequent local artisan markets and utilizes her platform to highlight these local gems to our community.”

“Finding her voice in fashion, Taylor empowers not only herself but others by encouraging them to live out loud and find their own authentic voice and live their truth.”

-Nina A. Padilla