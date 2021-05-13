SAW LOGO maroon

MOMMY MATTERS: Dipping Our Toes Back into the World of Organized Summer Activities

by | May 13, 2021 | Current Issue, May/June 21, Mommy Matters | 0 comments

By Jenny Jurica

Whew…we’ve made it to summer 2021! Now that school is winding down, parents are beginning that time-honored tradition of scouring the area for camps and other activities to keep the kids busy over the summer months. Last year, with most activities and camps canceled due to COVID, it felt like the longest, hottest summer.

 

The good news is that things are looking a little brighter this year. Many people in our community have been vaccinated, our case numbers are down, and parents are beginning to ponder what a “normal” summer might look like again. Dr. Anthony Fauci even said in an interview with CBS News that he anticipates us having “a good degree of flexibility during the summer, even with the children, with things like camps.”

So, with that bit of good news, what are the options for camps and other organized summer activities around San Antonio this summer? A quick search of some of the most popular activities provided a glimpse into a rather “normal,” looking camp and activity set up. For instance, the DoSeum’s summer camps are going on as planned, but with fewer camps offered and decreased capacity. The perennially-popular New Braunfels camp, T Bar M, has attacked the COVID crisis head-on and now has a myriad of health and safety measures in place for both its campers and staff for the upcoming summer season. 

While many families caught the “outdoor adventure bug” last summer, many plan to continue enjoying outdoor family adventures this summer, too. 

Taylor, a local mother of two said, “I think we’ll plan to do a lot of what we did last summer: Texas State Parks, river or lake day trips, weekend beach trips, and every now and then, we’ll mask up and do something inside.”

She added, “I got us passes to Sea World’s Aquatica for the summer because it’s outside, and I know there are places we can stay distanced from people. We aren’t at the point of being comfortable with the kids interacting indoors with a bunch of other kids yet.”

As for sleep-away camp, it appears as though most are operating in a (somewhat) normal manner and, after a full year of virtual school, parents and kids alike are ready for some extended time apart. 

Hazel, a local mother of one, gives us the lowdown on her daughter’s four-week-long sleep-away camp: 

“All camp staff are confined to camp beginning two weeks prior to the season and are given rapid tests weekly. My daughter, as well as everyone in our car, will need a negative rapid test at drop-off before exiting our car. Parents must stay in their cars, and there are no visitors or packages,” she said.

“Protocols give us comfort, and my daughter has been lobbying hard to go since missing last summer,” Hazel added.

So far, things seem to be looking up for the summer of 2021. Many parents are looking forward to shipping the kids off to their freshly-vaccinated grandparent’s houses after not seeing one another for over a year. Others are looking forward to a summer peppered with rescheduled family vacations and organized summer activities. After a long, lonely summer last year–ripe with so many uncertainties–a summer that is as close to normal as possible feels like just what the doctor ordered. 

Women on the Move: Linde Murphy

Linde Murphy, managing director for Argent Retirement Plan Advisors, has been named one of the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA) 2020 Top Women Advisors in the Rising Stars category. She is one of two Texas-based advisors honored and the only one honored in...
AT HOME: A modern sense of the old world

AT HOME: A modern sense of the old world

Homeowner Wende Lancaster mixes European antiques with contemporary accents in her elegant Terrell Hills home. By Steve Bennett Photography by Al Rendon With its clean white walls, square clerestory windows, and 25-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling, Wende Lancaster's living...

BEAUTY: Love the Skin You’re In

BEAUTY: Love the Skin You’re In

For most, Winter weather means dry, dull skin. To keep up with changing seasons, routines, diets, and stress, it’s important to make sure your skincare routine stays updated! There’s not a one-size-fits-all solution for skincare woes. Luckily, there is a whole world...

Travel: ​A Trip to the Wayback

Travel: ​A Trip to the Wayback

​​The Wayback, Austin ​​The tranquility of the Texas Hill Country is minutes from town but miles from ordinary. By Carly Summers & Jenna McElroy  ​​ ​​When traveling from San Antonio to Austin, I always take the scenic route to enjoy the Spring wildflowers,...

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217

Tel: 210.236.5834

info@sawoman.com

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2021 SAWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This