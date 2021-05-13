ARTBEAT: Musical Bridges Around the World

SAW LOGO maroon

Musical Bridges Around the World Introduces Audiences to Cultures Across the Globe.


What started 24 years ago with a small gathering of fellow music lovers who enjoyed hosting private concerts at each other’s homes with good food and drink has flourished into one of San Antonio’s major arts organizations known as Musical Bridges Around the World (MBAW).Today, MBAW transforms lives through multicultural performing and visual arts by shattering barriers, creating connectivity, and inspiring hope for those with the least access. Its public programs reached more than 25,500 people last season alone. Recently, MBAW received a $200,000 grant from The Ford Foundation supporting music programs that benefit senior, adult, and children audiences alike.


“We are so grateful for the generous support of The Ford Foundation for this substantial gift that will allow Musical Bridges Around the World to offer important programming at no cost to the public,” said Anya Grokhovski, MBAW artistic director & CEO. “This grant helps us to continue to introduce San Antonians and visitors to cultures around the world.”


Dr. Francisco Cigarroa, M.D., chair of The Ford Foundation Board of Trustees, said he had been impressed for years by the level of MBAW’s operations and programming, including the annual International Music Festival and, most recently, the 2020 Gurwitz International Piano Competition.


MBAW serves the public and disadvantaged communities while fostering San Antonio’s reputation as a cosmopolitan cultural center and promoting tourism, Grokhovski explained.


Seven core programs take the community on exhilarating musical experiences, including:

  • Russell Hill Rogers Musical Evenings at San Fernando Cathedral: Free public concerts on select Sunday evenings in the heart of historic downtown.
  • Kids to Concerts: Educational concert program that introduces children grades K-12 in Title 1 schools to cultures from around the world. 
  • Musical Sprouts: Innovative educational program measuring the impact of arts-enhanced learning through STEAM curricula in partnership with the University of Texas.
  • Golden Age: Musical performances for seniors 60+, many of whom suffer from neurological disorders.
  • International Music Festival: Annual multi-week and multi-venue performance series featuring world-class artists in thought-provoking pairings designed to challenge mass media stereotypes of foreign lands. 
  • The Gurwitz International Piano Competition: The 2020 competition was the first under MBAW’s direction, with in-person attendees and live-stream audiences from 48 United States and 25 countries. 
  • MBAW Art Gallery: Quarterlyexhibits of local and international artists and participation in city-wide art events including FotoSeptiembre and Contemporary Arts Month. 

Grokhovski said MBAW’s mission addresses multiple needs, including fulfilling a lack of high- quality performing arts free to the public; improving learning outcomes for underprivileged youth; safe, accessible, and recreational activities with proven mental health benefits for seniors; and representing the full diversity of the city. 


MBAW presents its final concert of the 2020-21 season,”Through a Child’s Eyes,” at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16. It celebrates the achievements of MBAW’s three educational programs – Kids to Concerts, Musical Sprouts, and Gurwitz Ambassadors – and their impact on children as they journeyed to Russia, Japan, Spain, and San Antonio’s sister cities around the globe.  For more information, www.mbaw.org. 

