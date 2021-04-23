DOSSIER: Darla Harmon – Red Couch Interiors

What’s your favorite type of design project?

I love a fresh beginning that comes with a new build but also love the challenge with a remodel.



How do you help clients find their decorating style?

Magazines and Pinterest! Clients mark everything they like. I see a pattern, and that’s their style!



How much should I budget for a design project, and how much time should I plan to complete the project?

Budgets will vary from project to project and client to client. I often help the client come up with a budget. The same goes for a time frame; it varies.



What do you feel is a priority for clients when planning a design project?

The planning stage is where all ideas are created. By the end of this stage, the client should have an excellent understanding of the design/style so that there are little to no changes. Changes cause more time and money.



What trends are you looking forward to? What trends are you happy to say goodbye to?

“Grandmillenial: a spin on grandma’s house with a modern twist.” Goodbye, everything white, hello color!



How would you define your design style?

I lean more traditional, cozy, homey but love mid-century.



Decorating shows – love them or leave them?

Love them for inspiration, leave them for false expectations. TV really is magic.

