Empowering Women Through Education on Cosmetic Procedures

By Dr. William Albright

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, 1 in 10 women in the United States had a cosmetic procedure last year alone. Many people now are looking to improve the “Zoom face” and take advantage of the “no-one-has-to know” recovery while working from home. Here are some tips to successfully navigate choosing a qualified plastic surgeon and achieving the incredible results you deserve.



Healthy Patient

Patient health and safety are always my top priority. I recommend a patient be a healthy weight and nicotine-free for six weeks before and after surgery for an elective cosmetic surgery.



Online Research

Create a ‘short list’ of surgeons for consultations based on online research and personal recommendations. Read through both good and bad reviews. Pay careful attention to one-star reviews, which may indicate underlying problems, such as surgical complications. Next, peruse their websites and social media to get a feel for specializations and quality of results.



Consultations

I recommend having a clear understanding of what your goals are for your procedure. With this information, the plastic surgeon can then recommend an individualized surgical plan to meet those goals and answer your questions about the procedure. At the end of the consultation, you should understand what procedure is recommended and why. You should also have a “gut-feeling” about the surgeon and their office staff.



Questions

Wanting patients to be engaged in the surgical plan and procedure, I suggest you ask questions such as:

• Are you certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery?

• Where is the procedure performed?

• Do you have before and after photos of this procedure?

• What should be expected during recovery?

• If there are complications, how are they handled, and what costs could be incurred?



Pricing

Don’t fall for the pressure sales. The ’10 % discount’ for booking now, or ‘the quote is only good for 24 hours,’ etc.… Get multiple quotes, and make sure you are comparing apples to apples (surgeon’s fees, breast implant cost, anesthesia, and surgery center fees, postoperative care, etc.).



Recovery

Following recovery guidance from your surgeon is critical to your obtaining the optimal result. If you have questions about what you may or may not do, ask first. This is the main reason why I discourage patients from traveling great distances for cosmetic surgery, as follow-ups may be difficult and results may be compromised.



Enjoy

Take time to appreciate your new look!



About Dr. William Albright



Recently named in Super Doctors® Rising Stars™ list, Dr. Albright, board-certified plastic surgeon, utilizes the latest techniques to deliver life-changing plastic surgery experiences and outcomes for his patients at his practice, Alamo Plastic Surgery.