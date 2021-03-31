DOSSIER: Jana Ward Interiors

Jana Ward, owner of Jana Ward Interiors (JWI), has been making homes beautiful in San Antonio since 1998. Her award-winning designs have been featured in magazines and on television. Jana has been a featured guest on the San Antonio Living Show over the past 15 years, where she discusses design trends and construction tips.

Jana Ward Interiors has a beautiful retail showroom showcasing furniture pieces and accessories. JWI also has an online store, www.janawardinteriors.com, with over 3,000 furniture pieces, accessories, lamps, mirrors, and more.

Jana not only owns JWI, but she also owns a full-service remodeling company, Clear Choice Remodeling, which has won over 35 Summit awards from the Greater San Antonio Builders Association for the best remodeled projects in San Antonio, including Grand Remodeler of the Year in 2017 & 2018.

Creating amazing spaces is Jana’s specialty. “We have been creating home offices and children’s work-stations lately, since many families are working and studying from home.

“I love helping my clients design and build the kitchens, bathrooms, or home offices of their dreams,” says Jana. “It gives me such joy to see the happy smile on their face as they see the finished product.”

Jana can work with any style, whether traditional, transitional, contemporary, or completely out of the box. But she believes that regardless of your style, functionality must be first and foremost. Her work can be seen on

Jana has been a resident in San Antonio for over 20 years. She loves the area, the people, and the diverse culture. “San Antonio has so much to offer, and I love that it is multi-cultural, and everyone gets along so well. ” Jana lives with her husband, Jim, and their two dogs Sparky and Susie. She enjoys tennis, biking, travel, a good book, and serving at her church.

Jana Ward Interiors

111 W Rhapsody

San Antonio, Texas 78216

(210) 524-1013

Clear Choice Remodeling

5139 N. Loop 1604 W.

San Antonio, Texas 78249

(210) 377-0259

www.clearchoicesa.com