GIVING BACK: Celebrating our First Responders

By Tina Humphrey

Diamonds & Dreams Wedding & Event Consultants, along with a great big TEAM of local vendors are determined to let our First Responders know how much we appreciate all of their efforts, and that their quiet tenacity to make a difference in our lives has not gone unnoticed. Out of this desire to give back, “Badges & Bouquets” was born. A program that brings together the wedding and event planning industry to sponsor a beautiful wedding for a first responder and their soon-to-be spouse each year. Since 2013, Badges & Bouquets has proven to be an amazing way to give back to our quiet (First Responder) heroes. Hosted by Diamonds & Dreams and facilitated by an ever growing base of generous vendors, the best of the best in the area come together to give their services and products to show their appreciation!

Each year, a new venue steps up to provide a “home” for the wedding to be filled with flowers, food, music, furniture, beautiful linens, china and glassware, favors, hugs and laughs! Badges & Bouquets now reaches 13 counties in and around San Antonio. 8 weddings to date, all of which are valued at approximately $50k per wedding. That’s a lot of gifting!

Why would vendors be willing to do such craziness? Because… First Responders work so hard for us and many of these vendors have First Responder family, friends and neighbors. Has the fire department, an EMT or police officer played a part in your life (personally, for close friends, relatives, or co-workers)? Even though they chose their profession, they sacrifice their safety (and many times, their lives) for all of us without hesitation. They quietly “take care of business” without question.





It can be stressful for their loved ones to watch them walk out the door every day. Families wonder; Will they come home tonight? Will they be the same person that left the house? Thankfully, for all of us, our local heroes are always right there making every effort to keep us safe. Their extreme bravery and selfless commitment to serve deserves our recognition, reward, and appreciation.

Planning a wedding can be stressful to say the least. This opportunity to sponsor a wedding and alleviate some of that stress is a token of our appreciation for the risks taken each day, and the protective service offered at a moment’s notice. Diamonds & Dreams, along with the most GENEROUS and GIVING VENDORS in the area, is prepared to help one lucky first responder experience a dream wedding every year.

Tina Humphrey

Owner/Certified Wedding Consultant

Diamonds & Dreams Event Consultants

www.diamonds-dreams.com