The Power of WE

Support for one another is crucial during this period when half the time we don’t know if we’re coming or going and a lot of the time we feel as if we are static and unable to move. It seems that everyone is doing the best they know how to navigate these uncharted waters but in addition to self care and preservation, it’s time to get back to raising one another up because it is essential for humankind (and us as individuals) to flourish.

If stemming the tides of polarization and getting back to lifting others up sounds like a daunting task for you, you’re not alone. So many people feel that, not only is the world spinning out of control, their own world is chaotic and unmanageable. No control equals chaos.

Fortunately, our beautiful part of South Central Texas has a fabulous community of individuals, businesses, and organizations who love to collaborate in order to help one another overcome, thrive, and succeed. In order for us to comprehend how small the world really is and how important it is to raise one another up, WE need to create a culture of collaboration not only here, but across the globe.