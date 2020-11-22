GIVING BACK: Brighton Center Holiday Raffle

Merry and Brighton

Brighton Center Launches Holiday Raffle and Auction

2020 has been an increasingly tough year for all of us, and nonprofit organizations have been hit especially hard. With more businesses and organizations seeking assistance, and many in-person fundraising events being cancelled, nonprofits have had to shift their fundraising efforts and develop innovative ways to sustain their work and services for the community.

Just in time for the holiday season, Brighton Center is launching the “Merry & Brighton Holiday Auction & Raffle” which begins on November 9, 2020 and runs through December 6, 2020. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit their preschool centers, early childhood intervention therapy services and special education advocacy services.

“Now more than ever, Brighton Center and the children with delays and disabilities that we serve need the support of our community. With all of our in-person fundraising events cancelled this year, we are hopeful that the “Merry & Brighton Holiday Auction & Raffle” can help us bridge the fundraising gap while also helping the San Antonio community win some great items!” Said Kim Jefferies, Brighton Center’s CEO.

If you are interested in participating in the auction/raffle, there is still time to place your bid at www.brightonsa.org. There are a variety of exciting auction items to bid on including jewelry, designer handbags, and even a trip to Las Vegas!

Participants can also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a grand prize choice of either a New 2020 Chevy Silverado 1500 or a New 2020 Chevy Impala. Second place will be a $5,000 Holiday Shopping Spree, and third place will be a $2,500 Holiday Shopping Spree. Raffle tickets prices are as follows: 1 ticket for $25, 3 tickets for $50, or 10 tickets for $100.

Brighton Center is a nonprofit organization which provides direct services to children with disabilities and development delays. For over 50 years, they have been considered the cornerstone of early intervention services in San Antonio. Through therapy, specialized skills training, early childhood education, parent workshops and education advocacy, Brighton has the perfect combination of the right services at the right time to give children every opportunity they need to reach their full potential now and in the future.

For official auction and raffle rules please visit www.brightonsa.org.