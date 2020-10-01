San Antonio Cancer Council

The mission of the SA Cancer Council, a non-profit all-volunteer organization founded in 1984, is to support the Mays Cancer Center, home to UT Health San Antonio MD Anderson, in the fight against cancer by providing financial and volunteer resources for cancer research, treatment, education, community outreach, and patient assistance. With the help of approximately 400 members, the Council holds two major fundraising events annually, in addition to numerous other activities throughout the year.

Every Spring, the SA Cancer Council holds its Spring Luncheon, which provides our community the opportunity to hear first-hand from speakers with personal and inspiring stories of cancer survival and from researchers about the amazing breakthroughs in cancer research. The 2020 luncheon, which was postponed due to the pandemic, will now be a virtual event on Monday, October 5, at 11:30 am. This year’s theme, “Beacon of Hope: The Changing Face of Cancer” will feature a panel of experts discussing the revolution in immunotherapy cancer research, which shows excellent promise in defeating cancer.

Every Fall, the Council conducts its Cure Cancer Card fundraiser (formerly known as the Partners Shopping Card). The Card is sold for a $50 donation and entitles the purchaser to a 20% discount at hundreds of area retailers and restaurants. 100% of card sales support patients and cancer research at the Mays Cancer Center. This very popular fundraiser was founded in 2000 by Council Past President, Karen Heintz, and the event’s first Chair was Yona McNish. This year’s Chair, Karen Cannon, said, “cancer doesn’t stop in a pandemic and neither will we. We are inspired by the great support we have received from our retailers and supporters for this important cause, even during these challenging times.”

“I am extremely proud of the unwavering dedication and hard work of our members. Because of their tireless efforts, the Council has donated more than $5 million to the Mays Cancer Center over the past 36 years,” said Cheryl Wright, Council President.

The SA Cancer Council has provided support for the following important programs at the Mays Cancer Center:

• $1,000,000 to establish an endowment SA Cancer Council Distinguished Chair in Oncology • $1,000,000 to name the SA Cancer Council Radiation Therapy Suite

• $1,088,000 to support cancer patients in need through the Patient Supportive Care Program

• $750,000 to establish the SA Cancer Council Breast Cancer Patient Education Suite

• $542,000 to support breakthroughs in cancer research and drug development

• $375,000 to support innovative pilot cancer research projects (15 pilot projects funded to date)

• $178,000 to support the Patient Transportation Program (including purchasing two new vans and providing complimentary valet service for patients)

• $250,000 to support the Grossman Building Capital Campaign

If you are interested, please join the SA Cancer Council by visiting SACancerCouncil.org or calling (210) 450-5571 and join us in the fight against cancer. Together, we will continue to make a profound impact in our community.