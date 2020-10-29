Fall Brings a Fresh Pick of Jazz, Art, and Events to the SA Entertainment Scene

SAMA Presents New Installation “Latin American Popular Art”

After a flood forced the Latin American Folk Art gallery to close for three years, the San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA) reopened the gallery space on September 12 to present the exhibition “Latin American Popular Art,” featuring more than 140 works of art, including paintings, sculpture, ceramics, textiles, masks, and toys, among other objects. It runs through April 27.

“Popular Art refers to artwork that is made by and for the people,” Lucia Abramovich, associate curator of Latin American Art, said in a press release. “Any exhibition of this work must explore and reflect the complexity of experiences that yielded it, from the response to colonization, to the sacred and communal traditions passed through generations, and to creative engagement with contemporary social and political circumstances.”

The presentation will feature objects from the prior installation that visitors enjoyed viewing, including a sculpture of a crane made in 1930 from a hollowed gourd, from Olinalá, Guerrero, Mexico, as well as a ceramic figure of a woman made in 1978 by the renowned Oaxacan artist Teodora Blanco Núñez.

The exhibition highlights themes such as “Life, Death, and Faith” and “Legacies of Craftsmanship.” The gallery will also include context and background on the development of SAMA’s 8,000-work Latin American Popular Art collection. To promote inclusivity and to embrace the diverse population of South Texas, all of the teaching materials will be presented in English and Spanish.

October 19: 50th Annual Witte Game Dinner to Be Enjoyed Under the Stars or From Home

The Witte Museum is going back to its roots as it celebrates the 50th anniversary of the annual Witte Game Dinner, the museum’s biggest fundraiser. Attendees will enjoy an authentic South Texas ranch experience along with live music by Robert Earl Keen, wild game and campfires. You have a choice of attending in-person at the Zachry Family Acequia Garden or purchase a Porch Party to have at home.

This year’s Texas Heritage Award Honorees are Rosemary Kowalski (individual) and the RK Group (corporation). The Witte asks the community to purchase a ticket to help support the museum more than ever before because of the pandemic and to ensure that children and families can continue to experience all the museum has to offer.

October 11: City Jazz Series at Empire Theatre Features Everette Harp and Tim Bowman

A native of Houston, Harp began playing piano at age 2 and the saxophone at age 4. His first album, recorded in 1992, established him as one of smooth jazz’s greatest ambassadors, according to his website. Over the years, Harp has performed or recorded with a variety of pop, R&B, and jazz superstars, such as LutherVandross, Dionne Warwick, Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Natalie Cole, Herbie Hancock, and many other popular musicians.

Bowman is a chart-topping guitarist who has made his mark on the jazz scene by entertaining audiences with jazz, gospel, soul, and blues for the past 30 years. His goal has been to create music that connects with people. “I’ve always tried to make music that people could get lost into,” he says in his biography. “I wanted to take a ride and tell a story and hope every melody is a melody that they can take home and whistle, something that grabs them and doesn’t let them go.”

October 1: Have a “Roaring” Good Time During SA Zoo’s (Virtual) 38th Annual Zoobilation Ball

Can you image the Alamo City without giraffes, hippos, and elephants in our own backyard if it wasn’t for the San Antonio Zoo? But because of the pandemic and low attendance numbers since reopening, the zoo has lost millions of dollars, which is why the resident animals and other furry friends need your help.

Plan on attending (from the comfort of your home) the San Antonio Zoo’s largest fundraiser, the 38th Annual Zoobilation Ball! benefiting the Recovery Fund starting online at 6 p.m. October 1. It’s free to stream live.

Guests are encouraged to elevate their experience with one of the upgraded ticket or table options to host their Zoo “Speakeasy Ball” at home. The costs of animal care and infrastructure at the zoo is nearly $500,000 a week. Unfortunately, the San Antonio Zoo is 100% dependent on guest visits, grants, and donations. The zoo receives no monies from the city, county or state.

“This year Zoo Ball chairs Danielle and Cosmo Guido are doing an amazing job of bringing Zoo Ball to the San Antonio community,” said Tim Morrow, president & CEO of San Antonio Zoo. “The proceeds from this year’s Zoo Ball will directly help San Antonio Zoo continue our world-class care of the animals, our infrastructure, and our team.”