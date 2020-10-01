FASHION: Fall Capsule Collection

Fall Capsule Collection 

The newest trend that is sustainable and makes for stress-free mornings are capsule wardrobes! Minimalism is an ever-growing trend that truly does make life easier, shaving off a significant amount of time when getting ready for any given occasion. The best part about capsule wardrobes is the versatility of each item you pick, making it easy to swap for a mix & match wardrobe to create multiple looks from just a few pieces. Join us as we show our take on a capsule wardrobe, and see how you can create your own that will seamlessly take you through Fall, Winter, and beyond.

 

Creating a capsule with a variety of neutrals, patterns, and colors for your pieces is a great way to get the ultimate Mix & Match wardrobe!

 

Saks Fifth Avenue: Alice + Olivia / Tanisha Flared Dress / $495.00

While Fall in Texas is still quite warm, breezy flare dresses are an easy go-to for all occasions. This is a versatile garment on its own! With a printed shift or flared dress, heels or crisp white sneakers are a go! Switch up your accessories, add a chunky sweater, belt, denim jacket, or simply let the dress shine.

 

Saks Fifth Avenue: Alice + Olivia / Harmony Draped Slip Mini Dress / $295.00

Layering is key for transitioning seasons. With the help of a beautiful satin texture and feel, you can’t go wrong with a neutral slip-dress. Try this in mini, midi, or long lengths to compliment your style. Pair with a basic tee, blazer, patterned top, or layer with a chunky sweater!

 

Saks Fifth Avenue: L’Agence / Kenzie Floral Blazer / $625.00

I love the casual blazer look, even if you aren’t heading into the office. With a statement blazer like this one, you can showcase your favorite prints and colors while still honoring the classic blazer. Pair with neutral tops, bottoms or dresses, with flats or heels.

 

Saks Fifth Avenue: Joie / Maiza Floral Blouse / $278.00

While solids and basics are always on-trend, adding intricate and bold patterns is the perfect way to liven up an outfit. Pick patterns that compliment your color palette for maximum mix & match potential!

 

Saks Fifth Avenue: Derek Lam 10 Crosby / Maeve Slit Hem Pants / $375.00

As most of us have a tried-and-true pair of jeans in our closet, bold pants that compliment your capsule is a great addition and can dress up your everyday look! These pants are the perfect modern take on the culotte style (which are making a comeback since their debut in the 1500’s). With the slit-hem as an edgy twist, this bold hue of red is the perfect way to welcome the Fall season. Long, straight silhouettes are definitely on trend this season, either structured or breezy.

 

Saks Fifth Avenue: Sea / James Organza Sleeve Sweater / $385.00

A neutral top is the perfect and most versatile piece to dress up or down. Pair this gorgeous puffed-sleeved sweater with your favorite skirt or denim bottoms, or dress it up with a bold colored/patterned pant or blazer!

 

Saks Fifth Avenue: Valentino / Valentino Garavani Large VSling Leather Pouch / $945.00

A staple neutral clutch is the ultimate accessory to go with all of your capsule creations. This pouch can hold all of your necessities while keeping you in style! Toss it in your tote bag or carry on its own.

 

Style tip: Accessorize! A statement pair of earrings or necklace with simple gold or silver necklaces, bracelets and earrings can be mixed to elevate every look. Throw on a scarf, hat, or belt to add even more looks to your capsule! Pick a pair of flats or sneakers and go-to heels or booties to take your looks from day to night.

When building your capsule wardrobe, start by choosing a color scheme that best matches your personal style. We picked neutral whites and nudes with Fall forward orange and red tones to compliment each other. Clothes are a beautiful way to express ourselves, whether it be through color, texture, fabrics, etc. What print screams ‘you’ the best? What colors make you feel the most confident? Play around with your favorite pieces to start building a capsule around them, and I promise that you will be surprised how a few pieces really go together to make multiple unique outfits.

Style tip: Don’t forget that the best outfits can be created within any price range. A mix of inexpensive items with higher priced items can create AMAZING looks.Try building your capsule around one “splurge” piece to make it work for you!

Get inspired with this Fall capsule wardrobe. Pick the pieces that work for you, your budget, and your desired look and fit. Finally, make sure whatever wardrobe you are creating for yourself makes you feel confident, and expresses your own style and personality!

 

By: Julia Wesman – Personal Stylist

Photography: Jorge Tamez

Makeup: Judy Cabada

Model: Vanne Ochoa

Location: Eilan Hotel & Spa

Clothes courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue, San Antonio

