Fitness Fashion

Whether you’re starting a brand-new fitness routine or sticking to your tried-and-true, new workout clothes are extra motivation for New Year’s workouts. With so many new athletic wear brands, we no longer have to sacrifice style for comfort and quality. With the right apparel, we can look our best while we exercise.

For some fitspiration and advice, we asked local fitness experts to share their favorite fashionable activewear and accessories.

Kelly Middleton

Lead Instructor at JoyRide Cycling + Fitness – Texas

Tank: Today I’m wearing my favorite muscle tee from our very own JoyRide brand. It’s a great length for cycling and is pre-washed for softness. I love lightweight tanks that don’t weigh me down during the work-out and keep me cool. I also love the navy color, it goes with everything.

Pants: I absolutely love the Noli liquid legging in Vino! This tight, mid-rise fit is perfect for one of my cycle or strength training classes. The pants are lightweight, quick drying, super comfortable (second skin feel) and supportive in all the right places. The perfect combo of fashion and function.

Shoes: I often get asked if cycling shoes are necessary. No, they are not necessary, but they are a game changer! There are definitely benefits to clipping in on stationary bike, including taking advantage of the upstroke to increase your power. More power means a better, more efficient, effective ride! I love my TIEM shoes because they have a breathable mesh top and the cleats are set in on he bottom so you can walk comfortably off the bike.

Micheon Cahill

Co-owner and Instructor at Mind Body Soul Pilates

Top: Wear something fitted and comfortable so you don’t feel restricted. I’m wearing the Beyond Yoga long sleeve crop. Fitted tops stay in place so you don’t have to mess with a sliding shirt during class. I would also recommend something that covers your chest so you don’t feel uncomfortable while bending over.

Pants: High waisted leggings are great for Pilates because they don’t slide down during inversions and tucks. Today I’m wearing one of my favorite Alo high waisted leggings. Some other leggings I recommend are the lululemon align pants for their softness, Ultracor leggings for their tight fit, and Michi leggings for their thick waistbands.

Socks: Sticky grip socks are important for safety. Bare feet can get sweaty and slide while on a Pilates machine, potentially causing you to fall. I highly recommend the Arebesk sock, these socks have full toe to heel coverage for a strong grip supporting you during the movements. To keep your socks’ grip intact, wash them inside out and don’t dry them in the machine.

Lexa Rijos

Running Coach at Alamo180

Top: The Oiselle Flyout tank is my favorite because of its soft and fitted material that won’t cause chaffing. Oiselle also has long sleeve shirts that are perfect for cooler temperatures. The material breathes well and doesn’t hold onto musky body odors like some other technical tops can. Oiselle is also a company formed exclusively by women for women so they know how to dress the female frame well.

Bottom: I like the lululemon pace rival skirt because it’s so fun to run in skirts! It has built in liner shorts with pockets and grips so they don’t ride when moving. They also come in tall length for more coverage. My other favorite is the Oiselle Triple Threat Tights which have lots of pockets. They have comfortable high waist lines and form to curves nicely.

Shoes: I run in Altras Escalante’s. These shoes have a roomy toe box and promote natural foot landing. They are zero drop (no extra cushion on heel) and may take some time getting used to if a runner has already been running in shoes with thicker soles. To avoid blisters, I wear Swiftwick socks.

Accessories: Hydration & Nutrition: Nathan’s Running Vest is super lightweight and breathable. It has lots of pockets to store keys and nutrition.

Flipbelt: Also great to carry phone and keys in. I wear it on shorter runs where I don’t need as much hydration or fuel.

Garmin Sports Watch: I love these for everyday wear as you can change straps to match outfits. They have very accurate maps, built in heart rate monitor, counts steps, and tracks pace nicely. NoxGear

Visibility Straps: These straps are excellent for visibility during morning or nighttime runs. They change color and have a reflective strap Batteries are required, but they last for a long time.

By Sophie Bauer