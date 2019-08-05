Wow! Where did summer go? It never ceases to amaze me how the lazy days of summer quickly gather momentum as they slip off the August calendar.
But with the end of summer comes the first day of school and right now is the time to buy those school supplies. However, before heading out to the stores, we should shop the supply closets or kids’ bedrooms in our own homes. Gathering unused school supplies from the previous year or older kids can save a lot of money. This also applies to gently worn clothing that can be passed down.
While buying new is going be in some cases unavoidable, see if you can scavenge any of these items that are found on a school supply list.
Kindergarten
At this age, unless you have older kids…you have to start from scratch.
Pencil box
Colored pencils
Washable markers
No. 2 pencils
Pencil sharpener
Erasers
Glue sticks
Blunt-tipped scissors
Plastic folders
Grades 1-3
Most parents at this point can begin the actual recycling of supplies.
Pencil box
Colored pencils
Washable markers
No. 2 pencils
Pencil sharpener
Ballpoint pens
Erasers
Glue sticks
Ruler
Blunt-tipped scissors
Plastic folders
Wide-ruled notebook or pad
Index cards
Elementary School: Grades 4-5
Pencil pouch
Blue or black ballpoint pens
No. 2 pencils
Pencil sharpener
Highlighters
Washable markers
Erasers
Three-ring binder
Three-hole-punch
Loose-leaf paper or spiral notebooks
Graph paper
Subject dividers
Index cards
Plastic folders
Glue
Ruler
Scissors
Calculator
Personal organizer/ planner
Book covers
Backpack
Lunchbox or bag
Middle School & High School
Pencil pouch
Blue or black ballpoint pens
No. 2 pencils
Pencil sharpener
Highlighters
Permanent markers
Erasers
Three-ring binder
Three-hole-punch
Loose-leaf paper or spiral notebooks
Graph paper
Subject dividers
Index cards
Plastic folders
Glue
Post-Its
White-Out
Protractor
Ruler
Scissors
Graphing calculator
Combination lock
Personal organizer/ planner
Book covers
Backpack
For the items listed above that do need to be bought, don’t forget to take advantage of the Tax-Free Weekend happening August 9th – 11th. During this annual sales tax holiday, you can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (those sold for less than $100) tax-free from a Texas store, online, or catalog selling doing business in Texas.
Shop early and shop smart….the school bell is ringing soon!
XOXO SA Woman