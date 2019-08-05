Wow! Where did summer go? It never ceases to amaze me how the lazy days of summer quickly gather momentum as they slip off the August calendar.

But with the end of summer comes the first day of school and right now is the time to buy those school supplies. However, before heading out to the stores, we should shop the supply closets or kids’ bedrooms in our own homes. Gathering unused school supplies from the previous year or older kids can save a lot of money. This also applies to gently worn clothing that can be passed down.

While buying new is going be in some cases unavoidable, see if you can scavenge any of these items that are found on a school supply list.

Kindergarten

At this age, unless you have older kids…you have to start from scratch.

Pencil box

Colored pencils

Washable markers

No. 2 pencils

Pencil sharpener

Erasers

Glue sticks

Blunt-tipped scissors

Plastic folders

Grades 1-3

Most parents at this point can begin the actual recycling of supplies.

Pencil box

Colored pencils

Washable markers

No. 2 pencils

Pencil sharpener

Ballpoint pens

Erasers

Glue sticks

Ruler

Blunt-tipped scissors

Plastic folders

Wide-ruled notebook or pad

Index cards

Elementary School: Grades 4-5

Pencil pouch

Blue or black ballpoint pens

No. 2 pencils

Pencil sharpener

Highlighters

Washable markers

Erasers

Three-ring binder

Three-hole-punch

Loose-leaf paper or spiral notebooks

Graph paper

Subject dividers

Index cards

Plastic folders

Glue

Ruler

Scissors

Calculator

Personal organizer/ planner

Book covers

Backpack

Lunchbox or bag

Middle School & High School

Pencil pouch

Blue or black ballpoint pens

No. 2 pencils

Pencil sharpener

Highlighters

Permanent markers

Erasers

Three-ring binder

Three-hole-punch

Loose-leaf paper or spiral notebooks

Graph paper

Subject dividers

Index cards

Plastic folders

Glue

Post-Its

White-Out

Protractor

Ruler

Scissors

Graphing calculator

Combination lock

Personal organizer/ planner

Book covers

Backpack

For the items listed above that do need to be bought, don’t forget to take advantage of the Tax-Free Weekend happening August 9th – 11th. During this annual sales tax holiday, you can buy most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (those sold for less than $100) tax-free from a Texas store, online, or catalog selling doing business in Texas.

Shop early and shop smart….the school bell is ringing soon!

