DAOM, L.Ac., President, Owner, Licensed Acupuncturist

Alamo Heights Wellness

What made you decide to go into the field of acupuncture?

My senior year at the University of Texas at Austin, I received a coupon in the mail for acupuncture. I decided to try it for a variety of health issues and fell in love with acupuncture during my first treatment. Soon, I was getting acupuncture once a week, then twice a week, frequently asking my acupuncturist many questions. Eventually, she encouraged me to consider acupuncture as a career because of my obvious passion for it.

What kind of education did you need to become an acupuncturist?

To practice acupuncture in the state of Texas, a master’s level course of study is required, as well as completion of several board exams. I received my Bachelor of Arts in sociology (with a minor in architecture) from the University of Texas at Austin and then received my Master of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine from Texas Health and Science University in 2007. I completed my four national board exams from the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine (NCCAOM). To stay at the top of my field, I have also successfully completed a doctoral program from AOMA Graduate School of Integrative Medicine.

Who has been your biggest influence in why?

My grandmother has shaped who I am today. She is the happiest person that I know, and because she raised me as a small child, I really believe that my sunny and optimistic disposition is from her. She constantly laughs and sees the world with child-like wonder. I believe that life is amazing and wonderful, just like my grandmother.

What do you enjoy the most about your job?

I enjoy wow-ing patients with the results of their treatment. I am very passionate about what I do, and I love spreading better health to my patients.

What is the best advice you ever received?

“If you’re honest and you treat people well, then you will receive all the customers that you need.”

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I’ve been playing the violin since I was 11 years old. I play a mean “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” on my fiddle. Other than holistic medicine, playing the violin is my greatest passion.

How does acupuncture work?

Acupuncture increases circulation and reduces inflammation in the body. Most diseases of the 21st century involve inflammation, therefore if you can lower the inflammation, the body will be able to heal more efficiently.

What makes your clinic different from other clinics?

Our clinic offers a very special technique called “NAET.” NAET is a holistic treatment that involves acupressure, acupuncture, and homeopathy. This safe and gentle technique reprograms the body to use nutrients, lowers inflammation, and reduces allergy symptoms. I have found this technique to produce amazing results, far above and beyond those typically seen.

What conditions can be treated with acupuncture?

Acupuncture can treat any health condition on the planet. My favorite conditions to treat are allergies and auto-immune disorders because both conditions respond very well to holistic medicine.