What elements define your style?

Casual elegance concentrating on making a home tell its owners’ story and history in an updated current style.

What are the hottest styles or trends in San Antonio?

I am noticing people stepping away from heavy European furniture and accessories and wanting more of a cleaner, sophisticated, tailored style. It’s all about lightening up a room from the color on the walls to the texture in the textiles.

Where do you find inspiration? How do you stay up to date with current trends, technology, and codes?

I travel to 4 markets a year to check out new inspirations. I find it in the change of a season, the culture of a new town and even in the cuisine of my surroundings and travels. I also listen to what my clients desire and rejoice in the hunt to satisfy.

How do you help me discover and communicate my style to you?

Communication is key. My clients contact me at any moment when inspiration strikes. I am an intuitive listener and will not be satisfied until my client is. My personal style is a history of where I come from. It is important to me that a home’s story is the family that lives in it.

With your tenure in the business, how are you different today?

Growing up on a cattle ranch, owning a store at the coast, living both in San Antonio proper and the hill country, makes me well rounded and has taught me to be versatile all over Texas. This experience has provided me with an incredible toolbox for ideas and sourcing.