President and CEO – Health Texas Medical Group

Who has been your biggest influence?

My mother and father had the greatest influence on the person I am today. My mother was an elementary school teacher and my father was a sanitarian with MetroHealth. They taught me the value of hard work, integrity, and accountability and that everyday people do amazing things.

What do you enjoy the most about your job?

My relationships with my patients. As a physician, I am allowed into a patient’s world, frequently at a time of illness and vulnerability. They entrust me with their fears, goals, and desires. These relationships bring me the most satisfaction.

What is the best advice you ever received?

Well, I can’t say I personally received it… but there was a quotation I ran across in high school by Ralph Waldo Emerson that I never forgot. It reminds me daily that small actions make a magnificent life.

“To leave the world a bit better, whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know that even one life has breathed easier because you have lived — that is to have succeeded.”

How is HealthTexas staying ahead of the trends of healthcare?

Patients want more out of their health care experience, and they should. They want value, access, and professionalism. Patients want their time as well as their opinions to be respected. To that end, HealthTexas was one of the first large primary care groups in San Antonio to be fully integrated into an Electronic Health Record. We have adopted patient portals so patients and family members can review test results as well as communicate directly with their physician. Scheduling appointments or refilling prescriptions can be accomplished online or through a secure phone app. All of our associates and providers strive to run on time and provide a pleasant experience from start to finish when entering any of our clinics.

What is something you want our readers to know about HealthTexas?

HealthTexas has been providing primary care to this community for over 25 years and that wasn’t by accident. The physician founders of HealthTexas (several of whom are still practicing in our clinic locations today) built a medical group based on the notion that a partnership between a patient and their doctor comes first… that never goes out of style.