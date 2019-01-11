What services do you offer?:

General Ophthalmology, urgent eye care, eye surgery and refractive surgery including LASIK, PRK, cataracts, implantable contact lenses.

What is the most common issue you see?:

In the middle age population, the most common problem is presbyopia, difficulty seeing up close. In our elderly patients, cataracts are starting to form which cause stiffness of the crystalline lens, resulting in trouble focusing up close. We do screenings for Glaucoma, Diabetic Retinopathy, and macular degeneration.

How do you know if you are a candidate for cataract surgery?:

Cataract patients will start to struggle with activities of daily living, such as reading, driving, distinguishing colors. Most of these symptoms are worse in low light conditions.

How should people best monitor their eye health?:

The average person who wears glasses, has a family history of eye problems, or is over the age of 40 should have an eye exam every year. Besides getting an updated prescription, there are medical conditions that can best be detected with an eye exam, like glaucoma, macular degeneration, and several others.

Why should clients choose South Texas Eye Institute?:

Born in New Orleans, LA and raised in San José, Costa Rica, my unique combination of cultures allows me to bring my patients quality care and the best service in their native language. My patients value the time I take to explain eye conditions and their treatments. I donate my time for yearly medical mission trips to Mexico, and Costa Rica.