Why did you get into this business?

We didn’t want to make just any bourbon – we wanted to make the best bourbon ever made. And make it in Texas.

Where do you find the talent to produce your product?

We’ve had great, Kentucky bourbon industry legends help us in the very beginning. Our employees are passionate, dedicated locals. Our Master Distiller is from Stonewall and had an interest in distilling but had no practical experience. He just showed up and said he would learn, work hard and that he would be so good, we would have to hire him. Since then, we’ve looked for those same qualities in prospective employees, and it has paid off.

Where do you see your company in 5 years?

We believe that good bourbon can change the world. In five years, we want to make an impact in our community, the craft spirits industry and the world. In 2017, Garrison Brothers raised $147,000 for Team Rubicon Hurricane Harvey relief by releasing a vintage called Hurricane Tough. Consumers donated $100 or more to Team Rubicon. We continue to raise money and make a difference by making good bourbon.

How are y’all different from the other bourbon distilleries in Texas?

We distill, barrel and bottle our bourbon in Hye, Texas. When you go and visit other “distilleries” or see Texas bourbon brands on the shelf, ask to see where they distill their bourbon. Most of them buy their bourbon from a refinery in Indiana or Florida. We make it ourselves, from food-grade grains, by hand, every day. A Garrison Brothers bottle reads: “Cooked, distilled, barreled and bottled by Garrison Brothers Distillery in Hye, Texas.” And that’s because it is.

