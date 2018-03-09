How to make the Color of the Year work for Spring

Purple, violet, lavender. Whatever you call it, the shade is either a favorite or a loathed enemy of fashionistas everywhere. It signifies royalty, luxury, and youth to many. So when Pantone chose “Ultra Violet” as their 2018 Color of the Year, many took it to be a symbol of better times ahead. Hope for a brighter future, despite the heaviness of 2017. Designers have responded with light, bright and cheery designs that will turn even the most critical purple naysayer into a raving fan.

Here’s how to pull it off:

A Stellar Bag

You could certainly go for bolder purple choices than this Furla mini crossbody, but the slightly holographic metallic sheen is what gets me. It’s a small handbag, which is on trend, but it also means it won’t take away too much from the rest of your outfit. Available at Saks Fifth Avenue, it’s that touch of luxe and lightheartedness that makes it an easy day-to-evening choice.

A light lip

Though purple eyeshadow can be gorgeous when done right, for those of us who are not professional makeup artists, a bold lip is the easiest way to incorporate color without going overboard. This Clinique Chubby Stick Baby Tint is a very subtle hint of violet without bringing raves to mind. It’s also hyper-moisturizing, fragrance-free, and the Flowering Freesia shade adapts to your skin tone to make purple work for everyone.

A Colorful Earful

Shop Treasure Jewels is a San Antonio-based jewelry line that’s making waves. Handmade by women in Colombia, these bold and beautiful statement earrings will wow everyone you meet. Their multicolor versions are especially perfect for Fiesta, but these lavender versions could be worn with a gray knit sweater, white leggings and booties for a transitional Spring look that’s fresh, not frumpy. Find their pieces at boutiques across San Antonio or via their website.

A Feminine Strut

Handcrafted in Italy, these Dries Van Noten brocade booties from Saks Fifth Avenue are certainly going to turn heads, but your feet will appreciate the chunky heel and flattering ankle height. Pair with a shift dress, leather leggings, or a midi skirt for an ultra violet ray of sunshine in your wardrobe. The price tag of $650 is worth the gorgeous embroidery and skill involved in their creation, and future generations of style mavens will be coveting these without

a doubt.

You may notice there is a noticeably absent feature in this roundup: clothes!

This ultra violet shade can be tough to pull off in large swaths of fabric, and there’s no telling how long it will stay on trend, so it’s much more advisable to incorporate it into the highlights and accessories of an outfit, rather than go too far. But if Pantone has anything to say about it, we can all look forward to a fun, and fashionable, 2018.

By Aquila Mendez-Valdez