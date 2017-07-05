The classic fashion cities of the world are hardly associated with warm temperatures year-round: New York, Paris, London. We can instantly conjure up images of couples strolling their famous streets in chic trench coats and mysteriously seductive scarves. The warmer summer months, however, often offer up a less glamorous side to style if one is not lounging by the pool or soaking up the rays of Cannes. So what is a San Antonio woman to do? Though we wish swimsuits and body-skimming kaftans were an around-the-clock option, the good news is the season’s trends are breathtakingly breezy and stunningly simple.

Kick off your next shopping spree with a pinstripe cotton top, preferably off the shoulder if you dare. If you don’t, this Johanna Ortiz blouse still mixes things up with a twist tie front and statement sleeves, also a huge trend this summer. Ruffles are another carefree route to a memorable look, which means this embroidered skirt from Saks Fifth Avenue has skyrocketed to the top of our virtual shopping cart. The high-low hem adds a bit of salsa flair to an otherwise understated piece, and as we all know, San Antonio just doesn’t do understated.

In the accessory realm for summer, big, bold shades are a must-have, and Quay Australia is currently leading the pack in that department. Pick up these rose gold beauties from Dillard’s and rest assured the aviator frames will flatter just about any face shape. If you’re loving the pom-pom trend well into the summer months, keep it rolling with these Ava Claire darlings for a steal at just 25 dollars.

Then swipe on my all-time favorite lip balm meets gloss, Dior Addict Lip Glow in a berry or pretty-in-pink hue for a look that is anything but heavy. Pop your lips’ new best friend into a richly bedazzled clutch like this peacock-inspired Kate Spade beauty, and you’ll also be hinting at the season’s it bag material: straw. It screams Caribbean vacation, but wherever you’re headed, it will turn heads.

Try one trend or try them all; the important factor to remember is summer style should only lift you up and never weigh you down.

By Aquila Mendez-Valdez