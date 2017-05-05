Is there anything that strikes more fear in a woman’s heart than swimsuit shopping? It’s enough to make even the most confident lady want to slip on a pair of sweatpants and never show her face on a beach again. But with smart styling and a little bit of gumption, it’s possible to feel both fabulous and fearless on your summer getaway.

If you’re looking to lounge poolside without actually dipping a toe in the water, this romper from Everything But Water shows skin in all the right places. If you’d prefer to minimize your hips, the sheer skirt wraps around and transitions perfectly from lounging to grabbing a bite to eat. Pair it with a fringed basket tote from JADEtribe that’s spacious enough to fit all the essentials and nothing more. Of course, make sure you have a copy of San Antonio Woman to dig into on the beach! As a final touch of whimsy, I’m obsessed with these Prada sliders with feathery wisps to adorn your sun-kissed toes. While they may seem excessive, what’s summer without a little indulgence?

For those brave enough to don a two-piece, this black-and-white option from Dillard’s is absolute perfection in my book. The off-the-shoulder trend draws the eye up and away from the mid-section. As Diane Von Furstenberg says, the only place you never gain weight is your shoulders — so show them off! The high-waisted bottoms will hide any tummy insecurities, which many of us harbor no matter how many crunches we do. Then Rebecca Minkoff chandelier earrings add glamour and are on-trend with their delicate tassels. If you just can’t picture strutting in a suit without some heels on, these Schutz espadrilles are made in Brazil and exude the country’s famous sex appeal. The wedge heel will make it easier to walk on cobblestone beach town streets, and the added embroidery is an ever-popular feature.

When the evenings bring a chill to the shores of your destination, opt for a light-as-air kaftan or kimono to showcase the season’s flowing shapes. For shades, oversized cat eyes and mirrored colors will continue to frame fabulous faces at resorts everywhere. Although there are no rules on vacation, the trends this year lean toward bright colors, free spirit festival details, and chic neutrals in all shades of black, white, and beige. Remember, there is a swimsuit cut for everyone, and although it may seem like torture, trying them all on is the only way to find out what works for you.

So whether you’re headed to Lake Travis or the white beaches of Mexico, spend summer the only way we Texans know how: soaking up the sun!

By Aquila Mendez-Valdez

Fashion and Beauty Editor