Introducing Christian Boudreaux, PA-C, Certified Physician Assistant

Christian received his Master of Science degree in Physician Assistant Studies from the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine in Tampa, graduating cum laude, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Prior to joining Westlake Dermatology, Christian completed the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants’ Diplomate Fellowship. He brings extensive experience diagnosing and treating skin disorders, performing excisions and repairs, and administering Superficial Radiation Therapy.

He is also experienced in a variety of cosmetics, including Botox, dermal fillers, Sculptra, and laser treatments. These non-surgical treatments are fast and relatively painless, requiring little to no recovery time. His expertise allows him to customize each procedure to suit the unique facial anatomy and aesthetic goals of his patients, resulting in natural-looking, rejuvenated appearances. In addition to reducing fine lines and wrinkles, these treatments can enhance facial volume, improve skin texture, and restore a youthful glow. He stays current with the latest techniques and innovations in aesthetic medicine, ensuring that his patients receive the most effective and advanced care available.

Christian is certified by the National Commission of Certification of Physician Assistants and maintains a membership with the Society of Dermatology Physician Assistants (SDPA) to continue his commitment to education in healthcare. Through ongoing professional development, Christian’s dedication not only enhances his clinical expertise but also ensures that his patients receive the highest standard of care. He is passionate about patient education and believes in empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools needed to make informed decisions about their skin health.

He is currently accepting both new medical and cosmetic patients. Call (210) 802-0085 to schedule an appointment with Christian at our Alamo Heights location: 5500 Broadway St. Suite R100