What’s In Your Bag Siobhain Anders?

A Meteorologist Who Wears Many Hats

By Lainey Berkus | Photography by Jennifer Denton

Imagine your alarm clock blaring at 2:25 am. That is the start of the day for meteorologist Siobhain Anders. Long before the sun graces the San Antonio skyline, Siobhain is hitting the road, driving 25 miles to the Sinclair news station, ready to decode the atmospheric stories that will shape the day for viewers across four zones: Central, Eastern, Hill Country, and Western.

Why such dedication? Because the first question on most of our minds each morning is, “What’s the weather going to be like”?

Siobhain, a seasoned meteorologist with 30 years under her belt (15 years at Sinclair TV), delivers precisely that information and so much more. Her forecasts encompass everything from temperature and humidity to wind speed, precipitation in all its forms, cloud cover, visibility, and even the potential for severe weather like thunderstorms, tornadoes, and hurricanes. She juggles complex data, including real-time observations from ground stations, weather balloons, and satellites, utilizing Doppler radar and upper-air data to paint a comprehensive picture of what Mother Nature has in store. And she does it all live, on air, with a warm smile and an approachable personality that has endeared her viewers for decades. There is no script reading either. Siobhain is a master of her craft, interpreting the ever-changing whims of the atmosphere in real time, all within a tight 3-minute 30-second window during her fill-in role on NBC and Fox 29. She fills in on both stations and sometimes even does traffic. She even extends her reach to social media, keeping everyone updated with the latest conditions and video forecasts.

Siobhain’s life extends far beyond the weather studio. This dynamo is also a successful entrepreneur, owning and curating two boutiques with one-of-a-kind items.: Shopping with Siobhain in Rockport, specializing in coastal treasures, and in Comfort with unique treasures and gifts. Many of the unique items in these shops are designed by Siobhain herself, from beaded and animal hide handbags to vintage furniture and lighting fixtures, handmade artisan soaps, and clothing. Her creative vision doesn’t stop there. She currently oversees the development of a 2500 square foot entertainment complex at her store in Comfort, which includes a B&B with five casitas (designed and furnished by Siobhain, naturally!), a Peacock Lounge and Dance floor, and, on her ever-growing wish list, a bakery.

When she is not designing, forecasting, or running her businesses, Siobhain is a tireless explorer, constantly seeking out artisans and unique finds. She even shares her passion for DIY projects with viewers in a weekly segment on San Antonio Living with Shelly Miles.

How does she manage it all? Siobhain credits her trusty handbags for keeping her organized and prepared for anything. “I am lost without my two main go-to bags that are ALWAYS at my side,” she admits. Her large straw “weather bag” is a versatile survival kit, containing everything from makeup and jewelry to a Tide pen, lint roller, extra shoes, an umbrella, and even a flashlight and sunscreen. Her custom-designed Axis bag, crafted from leather and Axis deer Hide with a turquoise beaded and feather fringe, holds keys, wallet, her phone, and maybe a lipstick. And, then, there are all the other bags, each tailored to her diverse interests: repurposing tools, fishing gear, trap and skeet shooting sorties, and even ballroom dancing attire.

Siobhain’s Weather Widsom Tips:

1. Make sure your AC works in Summer.

2. Keep an umbrella handy.

3. Whatever you do, don’t get mad at the messenger.

LOL

Siobhain’s Repurposing Gems:

1. Think out of the box when designing.

2. Like the saying says, One man’s trash is another

man’s treasure.

3. Let your creative mind flow; you never know

what you can do till you try it.