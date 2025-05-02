What’s In Your Bag, Marisa Mendez

By Lainey Berkus | Photography by Jennifer Denton

There’s a unique magic in losing oneself within the pages of a book. For many, this enchantment began in childhood, with bedtime stories like The Cat in the Hat, Charlotte’s Web, Goodnight Moon, The Wizard of Oz, and The Very Hungry Caterpillar.

Reflecting on my own journey, I vividly recall the profound impact reading had on me as a child. Each book was a portal to distant lands, introducing me to charismatic friends who embarked on adventures, vanquished evil, and unearthed goodness in the world. Every page turned brought laughter, tears, love, excitement, curiosity, and surprise.

My passion for reading flourished during my elementary years. I fondly remember the Dick, Jane, and Spot books that laid the foundation, and as I grew, I devoured Nancy Drew mysteries well past bedtime. Today, my preferences lean toward biographies and memoirs. No matter your interests, there’s a book for every age— with approximately 136 million books in existence, according to Google, the choices are endless.

Our gratitude extends to elementary educators who ignite this love for reading in children. One such inspiring figure is Marisa Mendez, the dynamic principal of Nathaniel Hawthorne Academy in the San Antonio Independent School District (SAISD). Over her 19-year career in early childhood and special education, Ms. Mendez has dedicated herself to fostering a passion for reading among her 750 students, from pre-K through 8th grade, representing diverse ethnic and economic backgrounds.

“Reading is essential for learning,” Ms. Mendez emphasizes. “Instilling a love for books at an early age is the key that unlocks the door to lifelong learning. My priority is to build a community where every student is valued, inspired, and empowered to reach their fullest potential. It all starts with reading.”

Under her leadership, the Hawthorne library boasts a diverse collection of 10,000 books covering numerous subjects across all grade levels and languages. The school’s hallways and classrooms are adorned with bookshelves, reinforcing the significance of reading in every setting. Collaborations with partners like Trinity University bring college students to read to the children, and donated books are gifted to students to enjoy at home. Field trips to local libraries allow students to experience the joy of exploring shelves and the responsibility of borrowing and returning books.

Ms. Mendez passionately believes in the transformative power of reading. “Reading opens doors to countless opportunities, sparks curiosity, enhances critical thinking, and broadens understanding and vocabulary,” she notes. “Beyond academics, it nurtures empathy by connecting readers with diverse characters and experiences, offering exposure to different perspectives and expanding worldviews. Reading is also essential for emotional intelligence, reducing stress and anxiety, and deepening personal connections.”

She adds, “My favorite aspect of teaching students to read is witnessing the unlocking of creativity and the fueling of imagination, sparking new ideas and innovative thinking. Ultimately, reading enhances cognitive development and social growth, offering skills and personal enjoyment that extend beyond the classroom.”

Affectionately known as a “bag lady,” Ms. Mendez carries an array of book bags—tote bags, Santa-like sacks, and backpacks—each filled with carefully selected books. Some bags cater to specific grade levels, others to particular subjects or interests, and some are a delightful mix for all ages.

Through her unwavering dedication, Marisa Mendez exemplifies the profound impact educators can have in fostering a lifelong love of reading, opening doors to endless possibilities for their students. Thank you, Ms Mendez!

Ms. Mendez offers these tips to parents for beginner readers:

Read aloud to children (of all ages).

Choose books that reflect the child’s interests.

Obtain a library card for your child and encourage exploration of library shelves.

Read the same books as your child to facilitate discussions.

Find book series that allow children to embark on continuous adventures.

Among her curated selections in this bag are:

BIG: A beautifully illustrated picture book that conveys the profound impact of others’ words on a child, teaching valuable lessons about kindness and self-worth.



Dog Man Series: A highly popular graphic novel series filled with humor and important life lessons. For instance, despite Dog Man’s distractions and the police chief’s complaints, they work through shortcomings to become more responsible and accepting of one another. Ideal for ages 6-9.



Odder: Written in free verse and inspired by the true story of a Monterey Bay Aquarium program that pairs orphaned otter pups, this book teaches children about resilience, compassion, empathy, and healing. Suitable for ages 8-12.



A Seed in the Sun: A culturally relevant narrative honoring the history and work of activist Dolores Huerta. Told through the voice of a 12-year-old girl from a migrant working family with big dreams, it explores themes of growth, resilience, and self-belief. Recommended for ages 8-12.