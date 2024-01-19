Roundup of Our Favorite New Mexico Ski Destinations!

Courtesy of the New Mexico Tourism Department

Angel Fire, New Mexico

Photo Credit: Angel Fire Resort & New Mexico True

Situated at 8,600 feet with stunning views of Mt. Wheeler, Angel Fire is a perfect fit for families and couples wanting to enjoy a chill, fun-packed vacation. In addition to skiing and boarding, mountain activities include snowshoeing and cross-country skiing tours and lessons, horse-drawn sleigh rides, tubing, and old-fashioned sledding. For families, there are themed crafts and game nights to follow up a post-ski stop at Zia Bar for hot chocolate and s’mores, while adults can partake in seasonal mixology classes, whiskey tastings, and cooking demonstrations. Additionally, there will be live music performances and opportunities for horse-drawn sleigh rides, cross-country skiing trails/tours, and snowmobile tours within Northern New Mexico’s scenic Enchanted Circle.

Pajarito Mountain Ski Area

Pajarito is an untold character in the blockbuster film Oppenheimer. Located just a few minutes from Los Alamos National Laboratory, it was founded in 1943 by a group of ski-thirsty scientists and soldiers who were working on the Manhattan Project. Many had immigrated from Europe and had grown up climbing and skiing the Alps. Today, Pajarito is operated in partnership with a local ski club, and maintaining it remains a labor of love by Los Alamos scientists and other locals. This a small but mighty resort with 40 trails and 750 skiable acres, including reputed tree skiing, bump runs, and a terrain park.

Red River Ski & Summer Area

With over 60 years as a family-owned business, Red River Ski & Summer Area offers the best unspoiled New Mexico vacation experience surrounded by New Mexico’s Southern Rocky Mountains. Situated along the famed Enchanted Circle — near Taos, it is the perfect family-friendly escape to the mountains. Guests can enjoy skiing and snowboarding with no crowds and minimal lift lines.

Ski Apache

Among North America’s southernmost ski resorts, Ski Apache is owned by the Mescalero Apache Tribe and is one of only two Native American-owned ski resorts in the country. Situated near the family-friendly, outdoors-centric town of Ruidoso, Ski Apache features 750 skiable acres accessed by 11 lifts and the only eight-person gondola in the state. The terrain offers wide, gentle greens, blue cruisers, black bumps, bowl-skiing, and a terrain park with jumps, tubes and rails.

Ski Santa Fe

With five lifts, two conveyor belts, and 77 trails, Ski Santa Fe has something for skiers of every level and taste just 15 miles from town. Totemoff’s Bar & Grill, affectionately called “Tottie’s” by locals, is a great mid-mountain indoor and outdoor gathering space with local beer taps, wallet-friendly New Mexican fare, and frequent live music. This resort is especially family-friendly with a certified Ski School, Chipmunk Corner Children’s Center, Freestyle Terrain Park, including The Bone Yard and a Children’s Adventure Land. To up the sustainability ante of your ski trip, ride the free bus to the resort from Santa Fe and get a $5 token that can be used toward virtually anything at the resort (alcohol excluded).

Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico

Located in the Rocky Mountains of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is the state’s largest ski resort. With more than 50% of the runs classified as advanced or expert, Taos offers exhilarating experiences on and off the slopes.