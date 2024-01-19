Roundup of Our Favorite New Mexico Ski Destinations!

Courtesy of the New Mexico Tourism Department
Photo Credit: Angel Fire Resort & New Mexico True
Situated at 8,600 feet with stunning views of Mt. Wheeler, Angel Fire is a perfect fit for families and couples wanting to enjoy a chill, fun-packed vacation. In addition to skiing and boarding, mountain activities include snowshoeing and cross-country skiing tours and lessons, horse-drawn sleigh rides, tubing, and old-fashioned sledding. For families, there are themed crafts and game nights to follow up a post-ski stop at Zia Bar for hot chocolate and s’mores, while adults can partake in seasonal mixology classes, whiskey tastings, and cooking demonstrations. Additionally, there will be live music performances and opportunities for horse-drawn sleigh rides, cross-country skiing trails/tours, and snowmobile tours within Northern New Mexico’s scenic Enchanted Circle.
Pajarito is an untold character in the blockbuster film Oppenheimer. Located just a few minutes from Los Alamos National Laboratory, it was founded in 1943 by a group of ski-thirsty scientists and soldiers who were working on the Manhattan Project. Many had immigrated from Europe and had grown up climbing and skiing the Alps. Today, Pajarito is operated in partnership with a local ski club, and maintaining it remains a labor of love by Los Alamos scientists and other locals. This a small but mighty resort with 40 trails and 750 skiable acres, including reputed tree skiing, bump runs, and a terrain park.
With over 60 years as a family-owned business, Red River Ski & Summer Area offers the best unspoiled New Mexico vacation experience surrounded by New Mexico’s Southern Rocky Mountains. Situated along the famed Enchanted Circle — near Taos, it is the perfect family-friendly escape to the mountains. Guests can enjoy skiing and snowboarding with no crowds and minimal lift lines.
Among North America’s southernmost ski resorts, Ski Apache is owned by the Mescalero Apache Tribe and is one of only two Native American-owned ski resorts in the country. Situated near the family-friendly, outdoors-centric town of Ruidoso, Ski Apache features 750 skiable acres accessed by 11 lifts and the only eight-person gondola in the state. The terrain offers wide, gentle greens, blue cruisers, black bumps, bowl-skiing, and a terrain park with jumps, tubes and rails.
With five lifts, two conveyor belts, and 77 trails, Ski Santa Fe has something for skiers of every level and taste just 15 miles from town. Totemoff’s Bar & Grill, affectionately called “Tottie’s” by locals, is a great mid-mountain indoor and outdoor gathering space with local beer taps, wallet-friendly New Mexican fare, and frequent live music. This resort is especially family-friendly with a certified Ski School, Chipmunk Corner Children’s Center, Freestyle Terrain Park, including The Bone Yard and a Children’s Adventure Land. To up the sustainability ante of your ski trip, ride the free bus to the resort from Santa Fe and get a $5 token that can be used toward virtually anything at the resort (alcohol excluded).
Located in the Rocky Mountains of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is the state’s largest ski resort. With more than 50% of the runs classified as advanced or expert, Taos offers exhilarating experiences on and off the slopes.
- New Trails & Lifts: Taos Ski Valley is introducing three new trails, including Ponsse Scheme and Cache Stash, both black diamonds, and Dadou’s, a double black diamond. The trails are the result of forest cleanup after the 2021 wind event and the ongoing forest health initiatives undertaken by the resort over the last several years. Over the summer, the resort replaced two chairlifts: Lift 4 was replaced with a high-speed detachable quad, and the Pioneers Lift was replaced with a fixed-grip triple chair. Both new lifts will help visitors move more comfortably and quickly around the mountain.
- The Return Of Martini Tree Bar: The legendary Martini Tree Bar is set to make its much-anticipated return as the ultimate après-ski destination. The bar has undergone a minor renovation and will offer a vibrant atmosphere, tasty bites, and a wide array of beverages. The Martini Tree will operate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday afternoons and evenings and will offer live music, sporting events, pool tables, and fun for all ages. The cherished destination, which has been closed for several seasons, was named after a cheeky tradition of Taos Ski Valley’s founder, Ernie Blake. As the legend goes, Ernie would stash glass porrons filled with gin martinis in the trees throughout the mountain, for visitors who needed a quick swig of liquid courage before attempting Taos’ more daring trails.
- Sleigh Ride Dining Experience: Paying homage to the classic European alpine tradition, Taos Ski Valley offers a magical sleigh ride dinner to the famed Bavarian restaurant. Guests can relax in comfort as they are snow-catted to the mid-mountain restaurant from the main plaza. Blanketed by cozy wraps, guests will enjoy a roundtrip journey under the stars and a prix-fixe menu at the Bavarian.
- Going Green: With the New Mexico ski resort being the world’s first B Corporation® ski resort and a certified CarbonNeutral® company since 2021, their sustainability work remains a core focus. In their ongoing effort to electrify their fleet and reduce carbon emissions, Taos will have the first electric snowcat of any ski resort in North America, as well as a hybrid snowcat, three electric snowblowers, and several electric snowmobiles.
- Affordable First-Timer Package: Taos Ski Valley will offer new skiers and riders a deeply discounted rate to try out the sports for the first time. The package includes instruction, a novice lift ticket, and equipment rental from Taos Sports. Additional packages include the Weekday Getaway and the Ski and Stay, which offer special rates for those who visit on weekdays or bundle lodging with other purchases.
- Beloved Ski Weeks Returning with Lodging Package: Since the 1960s, guests have enjoyed the beloved Ski Week, which provides a full week of instruction to inspire and improve visitors’ skiing, renew their spirits, and create long-time friendships. Taos offers the only full-week ski program in North America. This winter, guests who want to embrace the essence of the sport can easily book a Ski Week and experience a week on the slopes with expert instruction. Guests also have the option of booking a Ski Week package, which will include the immersive lessons, as well as accommodations at The Blake, demo skis, and breakfast each morning – all at a fantastic value versus booking the offerings separately.