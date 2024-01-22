Hill Country Curated

Landa Park

164 Landa Park Dr., New Braunfels, TX 78130

Landa Park offers a variety of amenities under the shade of giant oak trees. Walk on the park’s trails or ride the miniature train around the 51-acre park. An excursion on a paddle boat is one of the best ways to see the Comal Springs and Landa Lake. Enjoy a round of miniature golf, relax at the playground or enjoy the flora and fauna on the Panther Canyon Trail.

newbraunfels.gov/3375/Landa-Park

New Braunfels Art League

The Art League is a thriving community of hundreds of talented local artists, many with national and international profiles, but also home to artists just beginning their journey. At the New Braunfels Art League, all artists and fans of art are welcome!

thenewbraunfelsartleague.com

Comal River

The Comal River is always open for recreation, and is only closed during times of high water or for public safety. River Access Parks are open daily from 6am to midnight. Lifeguards are on duty at the City Tube Chute during weekends in May and daily from June to mid-August. Lifeguards are not present after Labor Day.

A River Outfitter is your one-stop shop for enjoying the Comal River in New Braunfels. Typically, their prices range from $15 to $22 per person, which often includes parking, shuttle service (to and from the river), tube rental, and other fees. For more information about parking, tubing, safety, and what you’re allowed to take on the river, visit

playinnewbraunfels.com/tube-in-new-braunfels/

Gruene, TX

Originally settled over a century ago, Gruene is a snapshot of Texas culture and history come-to-life. With 15 walkable acres designated a National Historic District, visitors can shop, dine, and dance within the walls of the original township buildings. From tacos to onion rings, antiques to cowboy hats, and Americana music to blues, every doorway leads you to something unforgettable. Gruene is for people who love good music, fun times, and old things! gruenetexas.com

Located in Gruene Historic District

Gruene Hall, built in 1878, is Texas’ oldest continually operating and most famous dance hall. By design, not much has physically changed since the Hall was first built. The 6,000 square foot dance hall with a high pitched tin roof still has the original layout with side flaps for open air dancing, a bar in the front, a small lighted stage in the back and a huge outdoor garden.

gruenehall.com