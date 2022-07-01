Women In Law : Christine Dauphin Hernández

Christine Dauphin Hernández, Founder/Attorney at Law

Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, Christine Dauphin Hernández moved to San Antonio, Texas in the Summer of 1987 with her mother and younger brother. As a child, Christine accompanied her mom to work at a local non-profit organization, where she learned the value of community service. Today, Christine volunteers with and supports various non-profits aimed at aiding children and victims of domestic violence. Twelve years with the City of San Antonio Municipal Court as a Judge and Magistrate, Christine was a dedicated and compassionate jurist. In 2020, she was called to serve in another capacity and opened Christine opened Dauphin Law, a Professional Corporation. Understanding that mistakes do not necessarily define a person, Christine’s law practice is focused on helping people facing criminal charges to re-define their lives.