SAW LOGO maroon

Women In Law : Christine Dauphin Hernández

by | Jul 1, 2022 | July/Aug 22, Women in Law | 0 comments

William Select 199

Christine Dauphin Hernández, Founder/Attorney at Law

Born in Lafayette, Louisiana, Christine Dauphin Hernández moved to San Antonio, Texas in the Summer of 1987 with her mother and younger brother.  As a child, Christine accompanied her mom to work at a local non-profit organization, where she learned the value of community service.  Today, Christine volunteers with and supports various non-profits aimed at aiding children and victims of domestic violence.  Twelve years with the City of San Antonio Municipal Court as a Judge and Magistrate, Christine was a dedicated and compassionate jurist.  In 2020, she was called to serve in another capacity and opened Christine opened Dauphin Law, a Professional Corporation. Understanding that mistakes do not necessarily define a person, Christine’s law practice is focused on helping people facing criminal charges to re-define their lives.  

logo DL 5 2022

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

Women In Law : Jennifer Zarka

Women In Law : Jennifer Zarka

Women In Law : Jennifer Zarka Jenny Zarka is a criminal defense attorney.  She started her own law firm immediately upon graduating law school and passing the bar exam in 2013.  Jenny has 2 attorneys and 3 support staff working full time in her firm with her to...

Women In Law : Erica Maloney

Women In Law : Erica Maloney

Women In Law : Erica Maloney Erica Maloney Owner of Maloney Law Group, PLLC 1007 South Alamo Street, San Antonio, Texas 78210 Work phone = 210-361-2997 www.maloneylawgroup.com Upon graduating from the University of California, Irvine Law School in 2012 – a school...

Women In Law : Robbie L. Ward

Women In Law : Robbie L. Ward

Women In Law : Robbie L. Ward Originally from West Texas, San Antonio is now Robbie's home. She graduated from St. Mary's School of Law in 2001 and immediately began working at the District Attorney's office. Although she knew she wanted to be a criminal defense...

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This