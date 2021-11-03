SAW LOGO maroon

Tax Professionals

Preparing taxes can be daunting and exhausting. On top of that, who can keep up with all of the tax changes and complicated laws? Thankfully, there are Tax Professionals who can help you avoid making costly mistakes and free up hours and hours of your time. Tax Professionals offer peace of mind and can create a plan for you to make the best tax-saving decisions throughout the year. Read on to get to know some of the top Tax Professionals in San Antonio who can take the stress out of preparing your taxes.

ADKF

Guerrero CPA

James Family Tax

theKFORDgroup

DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – the KFORD group

DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – the KFORD group

theKFORDgroup Kim Ford, Jennifer Edwards, Tracey Burke, shareholders. Photography by David Teran What sets your firm apart from other tax professionals? We believe it is our duty to understand what each client needs from their tax professional relationship and that it...

DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – James Family Tax

DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – James Family Tax

James Family Tax Richard James Photography by David Teran What sets you and/or your firm apart from other tax professionals? At James Family Tax we take pride in doing things differently when it comes to tax preparation. Meaning we take a holistic approach to our...

DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – Guerrero CPA

DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – Guerrero CPA

Guerrero CPA  Photography by David Teran Why should an individual or business consider hiring a tax professional? A tax professional is trained, certified, and required to complete 40hrs/CPE in their profession, thus providing a higher level of competency to complete...

DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – ADKF

DOSSIER: Tax Professionals – ADKF

ADKF Photography by David Teran What sets your firm apart from others? Our service and team approach set us apart. We always strive to treat our clients as we would want to be treated by putting them first. Our firm values are apparent in our interactions with our...

