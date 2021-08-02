DOSSIER – FINANCIAL PLANNERS: National Financial Alliance

National Financial Alliance

Kristen Wagner, Financial Advisor & Partner

What is your primary objective in working with clients?

I work with my clients to reach their idea or vision of financial success. That success is different for every client, and every plan is customized based on the client’s goals and dreams. I get to know my clients on a personal level. I connect with their families and am a part of their life, not just a financial advisor.

How do you get to know your clients and determine the best strategies to meet their financial goods?

I use a specific questionnaire that directly addresses what keeps them up at night and what they need to achieve their goals. I meet clients in a setting that is accommodating for them, whether they want to have a professional business dinner at their favorite restaurant, meet at their place of business (or ours!), or just have a cup of coffee at their home. I am always available and here to serve them. I utilize a few different software programs, including Morningstar, Retire Up, and E-money, to assist me in determining the best action plan for every client.

How would you describe your financial advising philosophy or your business culture?

Our company is based on the Five Fs: Faith, Family, Finance, Fitness, and Fun. It is not just a slogan; it is our way of life. We ethically align with our clients’ way of life and make sure their family is taken care of. A healthy mind, body, and spirit are vital to any financial plan and its success.

What do you love most about your job?

I have a passion for serving people, and I strive to help people reach their vision of financial success daily. My passion for helping people, combined with my skill in wealth management, creates an ideal environment for me. This motivates me to continue double-digit growth each year and provide a wonderful life for my family.

6800 Park Ten Blvd Ste 130E San Antonio, TX 78213

210-737-7800

www.tnfa.net

Kristen graduated from Southwest Texas State University in 2003 with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in finance, Magna Cum Laude. She holds her Life and Health Insurance license with National Financial Alliance. She holds her Series 6, 7, 63, and 24 licenses with LPL Financial. She holds her Series 65 registration with Strategic Financial Concepts, LLC. Kristen became partner of NFA and SFC in 2016. Kristen joined the firm in 2004 where she worked as an advisor for the organization, in the education and family market. In 2007, she accepted the role of director of operations for Strategic Financial Concepts, LLC – our RIA firm. She accepted the role of Chief Operating Officer in 2010, where she currently oversees all four operational divisions. She is constantly providing education and knowledge to the staff to help them excel with our firm. Her goal is to continue growing NFA Wealth Management, NFA Institutional Services, and Strategic Financial Concepts divisions. Kristen married Brian Wagner in 2009. Together they are very active in the San Antonio community. Kristen and Brian have two children, Dylan and Savanna.

PRACTICE AREAS

– Head of operations

– Business owner and succession planning

EDUCATION

– B.B.A. in finance from Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas

CERTIFICATIONS

– Series 6

– Series 7

– Series 63

– Series 24

– Series 65

– Life and Health Insurance License

Disclosure: NATIONAL FINANCIAL ALLIANCE, STRATEGIC FINANCIAL CONCEPTS AND LPL FINANCIAL ARE NOT AFFILIATED. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment Advice offered through Strategic Financial Concepts, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Strategic Financial Concepts, LLC and National Financial Alliance are separate entities from LPL Financial.