Women in Law: Rebecca J. Carrillo

Rebecca Carrillo

Board Certified Attorney in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization

Law office of Rebecca J. Carrillo, PLLC

Rebecca J. Carrillo is a Texas Board Certified Family Law Attorney. Only 10% of Texas Attorneys can claim this accomplishment. She is an Alumnus of Texas A&M University, where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Sociology. Rebecca attended St. Mary’s University School of Law in San Antonio, where she ultimately decided to root her business and home.

Through the years, she has built upon her accomplishments and has succeeded in growing her business and having a wonderful family, which continue to show her how to best maintain a good work-life balance. Her busy home life includes her husband, 3-year-old son, two Boston Terriers, two gorgeous cats, some fish, and the occasional stray! She wears many hats: Mom, wife, caregiver, friend, chef, and business owner, all without sacrificing the needs of any of her loved ones or clients.

As a Hispanic woman in law, Rebecca strives to be a role model for other female minorities who also have the desire to own a business while navigating the challenges presented to them, both personally and professionally. She is grateful for everyone that has given her motivation to be where she is now, and Rebecca hopes to inspire others committed to reaching their dreams.