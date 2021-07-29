SAW LOGO maroon

Women in Law: Erica Maloney

Erica Maloney

Owner

Maloney Law Group, PLLC

As the daughter of renowned trial lawyers Marynell Maloney and Michael Maloney Sr., and granddaughter of celebrated trial lawyer Pat Maloney Sr., there is a longstanding joke that Erica has been programmed since birth to be a trial lawyer. After graduating from the University of California, Irvine Law School in 2012, Erica returned to her hometown of San Antonio to practice law where she and her husband, Byron Miller, built their practice, The Maloney Law Group, PLLC, a boutique plaintiff personal injury and medical practice law firm. 

As the mother of three children, Erica has focused particular attention on advocating for infants who have suffered catastrophic birth injuries. She has handled multiple cases involving infants who have suffered brain damage as a consequence of oxygen deprivation during labor and delivery. In 2020, she obtained a $7,000,000 result (contingency fee $2,800,000; reimbursable expenses $75,578; net to client $4,123,421) for the family of a baby who sustained hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy from the childbirth process. 

Erica believes in taking cases that she feels passionately about and that can invoke systemic change. She enjoys the close bond she develops with clients and using litigation to improve the quality of healthcare. In addition to medical malpractice cases, Erica also handles cases involving victims who have been seriously injured by defective products and commercial vehicles. 

Erica is on the Board of Directors of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association and a member of the San Antonio Trial Lawyers Association and The William S. Sessions American Inn of Court. She was selected as a 2021 Texas Super Lawyers rising star and was named a top personal injury lawyer by Scene in San Antonio in 2020. Erica is also a member of the Multi-Million Dollars Advocate Forum and the Million Dollars Advocate Forum.

Maloney Law Group, PLLC

1007 S. Alamo St.

San Antonio, Texas 78210

Phone: (210) 228-0400

Fax: (210) 758-5908

Email: Ericam@maloneylawgroup.com

www.MaloneyLawGroup.com

