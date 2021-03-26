Maria Navarro: Broker Associate, Center Point Realty Co.

Whether buying, selling, or investing in a home, Maria Navarro’s commitment to her clients remains the same: to provide them with excellent customer service while building relationships that last beyond closing. From working with bank-owned properties and hedge funds to working with builders, the experience has provided her with valuable skills that she uses daily in real estate negotiations, educating home buyers and sellers, and effectively marketing her listings. A Broker-Associate, Ms. Navarro carries several designations to include CRS, GRI, ABR, and MRP and has been consistently recognized locally, statewide, and nationally in the prestigious NAHREP Top Latino Realtors, as well as other local awards.



Maria Navarro has earned the respect of her colleagues, along with an impressive base of buyers and sellers in the San Antonio, San Marcos, and Austin markets. Maria Navarro showcases her listings on her website and uses a team of professionals to assist her clients in their buying and selling needs.

