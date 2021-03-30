Kristin Troilo: Realtor, Phyllis Browning Co.

Kristin Troilo was born and raised in the Alamo City, but ventured from coast to coast – Florida to Hawaii – during her husband’s military career. Together, they had twins, as well as designed and built homes in D.C. She has been in real estate since 2008 and earned a B.A. in Exercise and Sports Science from St. Mary’s University, while on their soccer team.

Brought up in the San Antonio Parade of Homes tradition since the 1980s, Kristin transitioned naturally to building and selling homes with her husband. Her building experience translates flawlessly into valuable knowledge for her clientele. Kristin’s familiarity of integrity in construction and her passion for efficient design allow her to assist buyers to understand what they are buying in a home … and to advise sellers on what it takes to get their homes ready to sell. Her hands-on approach assures clients that she will work at every level to assure their success. She also has an impressive database of contractors for advice and opinions, so clients are comfortable evaluating their options.

Kristin believes in honestly and hard work, valuing the relationships she forges with people during business. A born negotiator, she enjoys the personal and often difficult processes of real estate transactions and is happy to fight on behalf of her clients. She has a successful approach at negotiating contracts and creates enjoyable agreements by putting people at ease. Furthermore, she goes above and beyond the standard endeavors of a normal transaction.

The relationships that Kristin has made within the real estate community here in San Antonio create more opportunities for her clients. She has an impressive national network of clientele which speaks to her broad expertise on the industry. Locally, she consistently supports the San Antonio Food Bank and St. Mary’s Alumni.