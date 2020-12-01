Sarah Snavely: Esperanza Eating Disorders Center

Sarah Snavely, Registered Dietitian, is the Family and Adolescent Dietitian at Esperanza Eating Disorders Center. She believes that for recovery to have lasting impact, a high level of family involvement is important. Because eating disorders effect the whole family, Sarah is a resource and guide for adolescent patients and their parents. Sarah’s approach is scientific, non-judgmental, and focused on each patient’s unique situation. Her goal is to provide knowledgeable, compassionate, individualized care.
