Sarah Snavely: Esperanza Eating Disorders Center

by | Nov 30, 2020 | Women on the Move | 0 comments

Sarah Snavely Esperanza Eating Disorders Center san antonio texas

Sarah Snavely, Registered Dietitian, is the Family and Adolescent Dietitian at Esperanza Eating Disorders Center.   She believes that for recovery to have lasting impact, a high level of family involvement is important.  Because eating disorders effect the whole family, Sarah is a resource and guide for adolescent patients and their parents.  Sarah’s approach is scientific, non-judgmental, and focused on each patient’s unique situation.  Her goal is to provide knowledgeable, compassionate, individualized care. 

