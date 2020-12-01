Lindsi Dec: Ballet Studio Owner DECRUZ BALLET

Together with my husband, Karel Cruz, I am co-director of DeCruz Ballet, a new ballet studio in Alamo Heights, offering pre-professional ballet training, as well as open, fitness, and recreational classes.

I am also a mother of two boys, co owner of Solu, a dancewear clothing line, (wearsolu.com), and former Principal Ballerina with Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, WA — one of the top five national ballet companies in the United States.

My husband is also a former professional Principal ballet dancer with PNB. We have over 40 years of combined dance experience in multiple styles throughout our careers, performing nationally and internationally, working with renowned stagers and choreographers from all over the world. With our extensive and reputable dance background and over 40 years of teaching experience, we have developed a private and versatile pre-professional ballet curriculum based on our experience and connections in the dance field.

We love this art form. It has been a part of us from a very young age, and we are so excited to share this with the next generation of students of all backgrounds and cultures aspiring to become professionals. Regardless of what path students choose to follow, ballet offers an incredible amount of discipline, dedication and passion — all wonderful attributes to help in any profession.

We offer excellent ballet training, creative movement classes for ages 3-6, intermediate ballet classes, adult beginner/intermediate ballet, pilates, yoga and circuit classes. We hope to establish a premier professional ballet company in the near future and are excited to present works with talented dancers from across the nation and city to the San Antonio audience.

We love living in San Antonio and feel like we have found our home here, close to our family, especially for our boys. We are excited for the community to get to know DeCruz Ballet.

DECRUZ BALLET

8126 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78209

210-762-3203

Decruzballet@gmail.com

@decruzballet

decruzballet.com