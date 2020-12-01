Leesa Harper Rispoli: President COLDWELL BANKER D’ANN HARPER REALTORS®

Leesa Harper Rispoli

Being raised by an icon in the real estate industry, D’Ann Harper, you could say real estate has always been in my blood. I watched her open and grow this company from afar. Then I had the privilege of working alongside her for eight years before she retired. If I need any motivation, I simply remind myself that I am setting important examples for my daughters and granddaughters as leaders in our community!

As President of Coldwell Banker D’Ann Harper, REALTORS® (CBDHR), it is my job to ensure our agents have exactly what’s needed to provide world-class service to their clients. That is why I’m continually seeking out the latest, cutting-edge technology and most effective programs to ensure our buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals.

Constant innovation in both marketing and technology sets CBDHR apart. Our Powerhouse Marketing Plan has long been a standard of excellence in the San Antonio real estate market. Additionally, Coldwell Banker® syndicates to more websites than any other brokerage (through its partnership with the number one network for listing distribution). Our innovation also extends to include mobile alerts. Our Home ID system quickly puts properties in the hands of potential buyers via their smartphones. I am proud to lead this full-service residential brokerage with over 400 agents in 9 offices providing real estate expertise, global relocation services, Farm / Ranch and property management. CBDHR has won a lot of awards, but nothing is more important to us than the integrity and trust we have been able to establish and maintain with our customers along the way.

 

COLDWELL BANKER D’ANN HARPER REALTORS®

18756 Stone Oak Parkway, Suite 102

San Antonio, TX 78258

210-483-7004

cbharper.com

