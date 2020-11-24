FASHION: Let’s Party!

Photography: Nina Padilla, Vignette Portrait Photography (@Vignetteportraits)

Hair and Makeup: Stephanie Eiland, Pineapple House Platforms (@pineapplehouse_beauty)

Styling: Miriam Jesaijes, Julia Wesman

Models: Taylor Lane, Nina Padilla, Colleen Quirk

Clothes and accessories courtesy of Julian Gold, San Antonio

Whether you’re staying in or going out this season, there are so many ways you can dress to impress! We’ve put together some looks and style tips to help you avoid the dreaded “I have nothing to wear” dilemma, and embrace your inner fashion icon.

Let’s talk about outerwear! Adding a trench coat or slick blazer to your look can keep you warm while still looking put together. It’s notoriously warm in San Antonio, so finding one or two staple outerwear pieces that match your aesthetic is a great way to dress for the weather while complimenting your look.

This season, tried and true classic looks with a twist are definitely on-trend. A familiar dress silhouette to flatter your shape with a fun pattern is a fabulous staple to dress up with heels and accessories, or dress down with sneakers and a denim jacket. Elevate a pantsuit by swapping out a garment or two for something refreshed. A unique blazer, a statement top, or some fun pants like these laced beauties from Julian Gold can take your suit from the office to a night out.

A pair of long statement pants is the perfect piece to dress up or down. With the drama of an evening gown and the comfortability of your favorite pants to wear around the house, wide leg pants are so versatile and on trend. Keep it simple with a basic top and sneakers, or elevate your look with some heels, a cute clutch, accessories, and something warm like this metallic patterned blazer, or a cozy shawl.

Picking clothes with a fresh twist can take your t-shirt and jeans to a fashion-forward look. Substitute your t-shirt for a mock neck top like this one, or add some shoulder pads (yes, they’re back!), and pair with pants like these gorgeous orange ones. Try jeans with a different cut: bell bottoms, wide leg or a slit hem. You will go from day to night with ease by adding some heels or booties and accessories!

Play with silhouettes- Finding clothes that fit you in the right places is key to a flawless look. Create a balanced look by mixing loose and fitted clothes, play with new necklines and sleeve details, and switch up your go-to bottoms for updated looks that make you feel as good as you look!

Give your LBD a makeover! This wrap-style dress in a deep emerald green is a fresh alternative to a simple black dress. Paying with textures and colors can add another level of dimension to your look. The velvet fabric shows off the movement in the dress, and hugs in all the right places. Layering different textures in your looks can help create a well developed and cohesive outfit. Add a knit sweater or scarf over a fitted dress or skirt, pair with a denim jacket, or add a belt for some extra styling ideas. Cut and fit are EVERYTHING! Wrap dresses, belts, and high waisted pants are some ways to flatter your figure. Try something totally new, or try your go-to styles with a twist.

We hope you have a safe and fun holiday season. Let’s dress for our best selves and a new chapter as we say goodbye to 2020, and CHEERS to new beginnings!

