Debra Janes: Luxury Real Estate Realtor PHYLLIS BROWNING COMPANY

As a noted top tier Real Estate professional in San Antonio and the Texas Hill Country, Debra makes lasting impressions through, not only her ability to close sales and her marketing expertise, but through client relationships. Though Debra is highly decorated with accomplishments and awards, she maintains direct contact with her clients and is always dedicated to their properties no matter how many homes she has listed at the time. The relationships Debra has built with clients over the years has fueled her referral business because she leaves her clients with a positive and unforgettable impression. Unlike Debra, some agents promise the world in listing appointments and then go to their automated virtual assistant after you sign up and you may never see or hear from the agent personally again. Not so with Debra. Debra’s lasting impressions are unsurpassed by her sincerity, excellence in marketing, historic sales of elite Luxury properties, while consistently serving the overall market with the finest in concierge service, no matter the price point. Professionalism, combined with a vast working knowledge of the needs of both buyers and sellers, Debra has held fast to honesty and integrity as the cornerstone of her success. Since 1993, her career in Boerne, The Dominion, Cordillera Ranch, Comfort and many other areas of Greater San Antonio, continues to flourish. Joining forces with The Phyllis Browning Company further underscores her dedication to the industry, committed work ethic, experience and strong referral network as a continuous path to success. Consistently named by various elite groups as a top agent, Debra is among those named in the well known San Antonio Business Journal’s Top 50 Residential Realtor list, and is listed as one of the Top 100 Realtors nationwide. Debra is known as the “go to” agent in all categories of Real Estate from the Luxury market, to Farm and Ranch sales and general Real Estate. If you want your property to stand out, make the finest first impression and sell quickly, call Debra Janes.

