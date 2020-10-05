AT HOME EXTRA: Creating a Calm Home in a COVID-19 World

The British phrase “Keep Calm and Carry On” raised the morale of England’s citizens during World War II, and the sentiment applies to home décor during these uncertain times. Today the need for a peaceful, soothing space to call “home” has never been more important.

The silver lining is that increased time at home creates an ideal time to make changes, so here are a few ways to bring calm to your environment.

The Pantone Color Institute named Classic Blue as its Color of the Year for 2020 even before the pandemic due to its “ability to bring a sense of peace and tranquility to the human spirit.” Blue cabinetry brings a fresh, new look to today’s kitchens. Rich, blue tones in upholstery make a statement in living areas. Classic blue and white remain a mainstay in accessories. Create a cozy library or sophisticated powder bath with blue wall covering. Shades of blue in décor are the Little Black Dress in the closet, and the possibilities are endless.

The trend away from large, great rooms to more private spaces allows families to work or attend school from home without disruption from others. The home office takes center stage with work-from-home as the new norm. Many clients are updating their bookshelves for the perfect Zoom background. Make this a weekend project and start by removing everything to create a clean slate. Choose the items that you like the most and donate those that no longer fit your style. A mix of books and accessories draws the most interest, and just like cleaning your closet, bring in something new to update your collection.

Mix modern and traditional to get a sense of balance.

Texture remains a vital element with materials ranging from bamboo to rattan, from grasscloth to sisal. The “woven wonder” trend weaves itself into living rooms, kitchens, and even the garden and poolside. This natural vibe reaffirms the importance of outdoors-in thinking as a way to bring nature into everyday life. Cane chairs, jute rugs, and rattan benches are simple ways to incorporate woven textures into your décor; linen pillows with feathers add whimsy, and performance fabric updates a favorite sofa. Look for softer, round lines in furniture, along with a return to 1980s trims and embellishments.

Bar carts are popular for more intimate entertaining at home. With a variety of materials available from clean acrylic to boho rattan, the right cart should mix with your existing décor and bring it up a notch or two. Vintage glassware and decanters work well, and you can add to the wow factor with beautiful lighting and unique accessories. Balance high and low on the cart and use bottles to add a pop of color.

With nesting as a recurring theme in décor, take advantage of the downtime to rethink how you live every day. What changes are necessary to make your home a respite from today’s chaos? What truly brings you joy in your home? Let this time motivate you to keep calm…and carry on!

Frosted Home

210.826.1993

frostedhomestyle.com

BY KELLEY FROST, FROSTED HOME