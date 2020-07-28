Wells Fargo Advisors – Ellen Riley

Ellen Riley

Financial Advisor – Wells Fargo Advisors

What is the most important advice you are giving clients about navigating the current COVID-19 financial crisis?

While each investor is different, I believe one thing investors can do is take steps to help diversify their assets and manage risk vs reward for their unique situation. It would be wise to be more conservative with your savings and have extra liquidity for emergencies right now. However, for those who can afford to take on the risk, the increased market volatility has provided a unique buying opportunity to buy quality company names at discounted share prices. Investors should consult an experienced financial professional for strategies specific to their situation.

What types of services do you provide for clients?

I provide a holistic approach that includes investment planning and tailored investment portfolio construction, as well as access to insurance and lending products and services through Wells Fargo affiliates. I also like to provide investment education to better equip my clients in their financial endeavors.

What types of clients do you specialize in?

I work with a varied client base that includes both conservative investors as well as investors who are interested in trending technology.

What is your investment philosophy?

My investment philosophy is simple and fluid. I track momentum and investor sentiment then help clients manage risk based on their unique situation.

Do you have a required minimum investment?

Minimum investable assets are $250k per household, though this is often spread across multiple accounts such as IRAs, individual/joint accounts, 529’s, etc.

What do you love about your job?

I love helping my clients find creative solutions. Each client has unique goals and I take pride in getting to know my clients on a deeper level so that each investment plan is individually designed to help them reach their financial goals.

