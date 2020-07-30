Deborah Williamson – Women in Law

by | Jul 30, 2020 | July/August 2020, Women in Business, Women in Law | 0 comments

Deborah Williamson
Deborah Williamson

Dykema

When Deborah Williamson graduated from the University of Houston Law Center in 1982, the legal field looked very different than it does now. 

“When I first started practicing law, women were wearing men’s cut suits, with foppy ties and pantyhose. We were just trying to have a presence in the courtroom,” remembers Williamson.

These days, Williamson has seen changes come in the form of gender roles and the constant quest to find balance. When asked what sorts of challenges she sees women in law face, she replied, “Finding time for family, for work and investing in yourself is a challenge.”

Williamson’s 38 years in the field of bankruptcy law have served as a lesson in finding her authentic voice.

“Once I realized that I didn’t have to have that voice, dress that way…I could just be me, life got easier. It’s harder for women to find their authentic voice and it changes as your life changes over time,” said Williamson.

A natural-born problem solver, Williamson enjoys the challenge of learning and finding solutions for her clients. “The Bankruptcy Code is constantly evolving but I’m still having fun, still learning, and have an outlook that is unique,” she explains.

Williamson, also isn’t afraid to check in with herself to make sure she’s on the right path by asking herself this reflective question: “If I won the lottery would I still practice law? My answer today is yes,” explains Williamson.

“But if your answer is not yes, you’d want to ask yourself ‘Why would I want to do this?'”

 

READ MORE FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE

Ashley Farrington

Ashley Farrimond – Women in Law

Ashley Farrimond Killin, Griffin & Farrimond Ashley Farrimond didn’t know much about the legal world when she first started law
Carrie Douglas

Carrie Douglas – Clark Hill Strasburger

Carrie Douglas Clark Hill Strasburger Carrie Douglas wasn’t raised to be a lawyer. In fact, Douglas was groomed from an
WIL DSC6281 Gayla Corley

Gayla Corley- Women in Law

Gayla Corley Langley & Banack When asked what drew her to a career in the legal field, Gayla Corley answered

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad for Keith Zars Pools
ad for Quarry Market
SA Woman Web Ad 300x250 022420
ad for San Antonio Private Schools website
My Post 1 copy
We Proudly Support
Logos of our sponsors

sanantoniowoman
San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217
Tel: 210-826-5375
Fax: 210-826-2856

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2020 SanAntonioWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This