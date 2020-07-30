Carrie Douglas – Clark Hill Strasburger

by | Jul 30, 2020 | July/August 2020, Women in Business, Women in Law | 0 comments

Carrie Douglas
Carrie Douglas

Clark Hill Strasburger

Carrie Douglas wasn’t raised to be a lawyer. In fact, Douglas was groomed from an early age to follow her physician father’s footsteps and go into medicine. Lawyers were thought to be so low on the “food chain” in Douglas’ childhood home that she wasn’t allowed to watch L.A. Law on television. However, it was when Douglas entered the University of Texas to study Pre-med, and she found the business and finance classes more appealing than the organic chemistry classes, that she knew she was destined to disappoint her physician father.

These days, Douglas has found a way to pursue her love for law and honor her father’s wishes. For her entire career, Douglas has been a healthcare lawyer. To date, Douglas has worked closely with hospitals and physicians to collect in excess of $12 million for her clients in their reimbursement disputes.

Douglas admits that the legal field is not without its challenges for women pursuing a career in the profession.

“The two biggest challenges I face are balancing everything and being taken seriously,” explains Douglas, who recalls being mistaken for a court reporter early in her career. Douglas, however, has wise words for women considering going into law.

“Mentors are assets when it comes to navigating firm politics and the work/life balance debate.” Douglas adds, “Also, pay extra for those amazing heels that not only look great, but also feel great. I’m known in my circles as that feisty lawyer with great shoes!”

 

READ MORE FROM THE CURRENT ISSUE

Deborah Williamson 1

Deborah Williamson – Women in Law

Deborah Williamson Dykema When Deborah Williamson graduated from the University of Houston Law Center in 1982, the legal field looked
Ashley Farrington

Ashley Farrimond – Women in Law

Ashley Farrimond Killin, Griffin & Farrimond Ashley Farrimond didn’t know much about the legal world when she first started law
WIL DSC6281 Gayla Corley

Gayla Corley- Women in Law

Gayla Corley Langley & Banack When asked what drew her to a career in the legal field, Gayla Corley answered

0 Comments

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ad for Keith Zars Pools
ad for Quarry Market
SA Woman Web Ad 300x250 022420
ad for San Antonio Private Schools website
My Post 1 copy
We Proudly Support
Logos of our sponsors

sanantoniowoman
San Antonio Woman

8603 Botts Ln.
San Antonio, Tx 78217
Tel: 210-826-5375
Fax: 210-826-2856

Contact Us
Company Info
About
Subscribe
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Sections
Cover Profile
Feature Story
Women in Business
Business Woman Spotlight
Role Model
At Home

Food & Drinks

Fashion
Beauty
Entertainment
Health
Mommy Matters
Active Living
Guy to Know
The Dossier
© 2020 SanAntonioWoman.com  | Las Tres Muchachas LLC

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This