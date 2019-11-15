A True Neighborhood Bistro

True satisfaction when dining out comes when you leave a restaurant full, happy and you feel that your money was well spent. It is such a tremendous feeling to know that you were taken care of by people who truly care and love what they do. Such is the case with one of the most unique restaurants in San Antonio.

Outlaw Kitchens seats only 28 diners, and it is usually packed. This tiny and adorable restaurant is housed in the front section of the residence of Chef Paul Sartory and his wife Peggy. It is surrounded by organic gardens and offers a beautiful patio for outdoor seating on those temperate nights that we love so much. Everything in the restaurant and the residence, was repurposed and built by Peggy herself. She is a dynamic lady with a warm and welcoming personality. Paul and Peggy bought the house on North Flores Street with the intention of creating an intimate restaurant where friends and neighbors could gather for a tasty meal without travelling too far.

Chef Paul creates the menus every Sunday with the freshest ingredients in mind. The restaurant is currently open from Wednesday through Saturday, and the menu changes every two days. Paul creates menus based on the season and the weather, and he takes menu planning very seriously. He states, “I put my menu together with the best that I can produce on that particular day.” He keeps the restaurant and the options to a minimum so that he can “touch everything” to make sure his guests have the best experience.