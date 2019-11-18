NEVA FACE & BODY

What are your most popular services?

One size doesn’t fit all, which is why we have over 25 different facials. Here are the favorites:

• Hyaluronic Acid Boosting Facial: A customer favorite and an anti-age powerhouse treatment.

• MOMease™ Pregnancy Spa Services: Ingredient safe and effective services for pregnant/lactating women.

• Migraine Relief Massage: A neck/shoulder/cranial massage that combines aromatherapy, pressure point therapy along with cold/warm therapy.

Why is self-care important?

I often give this analogy. Our vehicles are important to us, which is why we change the oil regularly, maintain tire pressure and do everything else on that list…all because we do not want our car to break down. Are we this consistent with taking care of ourselves? If not, we should be or we will eventually break down too.

What is a great self-care regimen to start now that will still work ten years from now?

Wash and moisturize your face every night and start using a retinol no later than age 30. #you’rewelcome

What is your favorite part of your work?

Treating acne – it’s definitely when clients are consistent with our skincare recommendations and they get the results they want. It’s the best feeling when we see them so happy!